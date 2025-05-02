Elsbeth is going to be one cast member short for Season 3.

On the heels of the CBS series’ penultimate episode, Deadline reports that Carra Patterson is stepping down as series regular.

The actress has portrayed NYPD Officer and Elsbeth’s confidante Kaya Blanke since Season 1. During Season 2, Kaya started to put more focus into becoming a detective and was recently promoted as such. However, in Thursday’s episode, “I’ve Got a Little List,” she accepted an offer to join a task force in D.C. and become an undercover agent. While Patterson will no longer be a series regular, she will still guest star in the upcoming third season.

Pictured: Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

“My character, Kaya Blanke, is embarking on a new adventure as the story continues to unfold, and I am excited to do the same,” Patterson said in a statement to the outlet. “But we will see Kaya again – fans will find out what she’s been up to in her new role as ‘Detective’ next season when I come back to guest star and play with Carrie and Wendell. I am beyond grateful to the cast, crew, and producers, and of course, the fans, for all the love and support.”

“Kaya just turned out to be this wonderful partner for Elsbeth, and that relationship was one that we all love so much, and we love Carra,” showrunner Jonathan Tolins said. “We’re excited that the character got her promotion and achieved that dream. She’s not leaving the world of the show. She’s just not going to be with us every day. I don’t want to make too much of the change.”

Rest assured, Patterson will be appearing in the star-studded Season 2 finale airing on Thursday on CBS. The episode, which includes several past guest stars, will see the conclusion of Kaya’s NYPD storyline. It’s unknown how many episodes Patterson will be appearing in for Season 3, but the finale will not be the last time fans see Kaya Blanke. It just might be a while until she comes back. Both seasons of Elsbeth are streaming on Paramount+, so viewers can always look back at their favorite Kaya moments. The Season 2 finale of Elsbeth airs on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.