‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS

Sheriff Country will return for a second season on CBS.

The network announced the Fire Country spinoff’s renewal less than two months after its premiere. The crime drama, which stars Morena Baccarin as small-town sheriff Mickey Fox, has averaged 7.6 million viewers live plus seven-day viewing since its October debut.

In Season 1 of Sheriff Country, Baccarin’s Fox investigates crimes in the California town of Edgewater while she navigates a complicated relationship with her father (W. Earl Brown) and looks into a mysterious incident involving her daughter.

Matt Lauria as Nathan Boone and Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox. (Photo: Brooke Palmer/CBS)

Season 1 also included plenty of romantic drama, as Fox’s ex-husband, Travis Fraley (Christopher Gorham), finds a new love interest in Cassidy Campbell (Michele Weaver), a deputy who works closely with Fox. Meanwhile, Fox raised eyebrows when it comes to her chemistry with her subordinate, Deputy Nathan Boone (Matt Lauria).

Sheriff Country also saw a number of Fire Country crossovers in its first season, including the franchise’s co-creator, Max Thieriot, who plays Bode Donovan, and Kevin Alejandro, who plays Manny Perez on the firefighter drama.

Prior to Sheriff Country‘s premiere, Baccarin told PopCulture.com that the crossovers with Fire Country were a “fun way” for fans to “peek under the rug” in the shared world.

“We have some of their characters coming to us and some of our characters going to them,” she said in October. “And it’s sort of like we’re continuing the story and the plot. We definitely live in the same world, and the same things that have happened have occurred on our show. We all know of each other. So, it’s kind of a fun way to peek under the rug.”

(Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Sheriff Country‘s renewal came Wednesday alongside that of fellow freshman spinoff series, Boston Blue.

“Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits with audiences quickly embracing Boston Blue and Sheriff Country across broadcast and streaming,” shared Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera.”

Sheriff Country is co-created by Thieriot, Joan Rater and Tony Phelan. Matt Lopez serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, and Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer Television. CBS Studios produces Sheriff Country.