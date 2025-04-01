7 Canceled Shows That Won’t Be Back on TV This Fall

As networks continue to make decisions about the 2025-26 season, there are already some brutal cancellations.

There are a handful of shows that have either already ended or will be ending this season, and unless they get magically saved, don’t count on seeing them come fall.

From Blue Bloods to 9-1-1: Lone Star to S.W.A.T. and more, it’s certainly hard to believe that some of these shows won’t be back. Although Blue Bloods will still be living on in offshoot Boston Blue starring Donnie Wahlberg, knowing that Fridays will no longer include the entire Reagan family definitely hurts. Then there’s also S.W.A.T.’s triple cancellation, and with this one likely sticking, it’s already hard. Check out seven canceled shows that won’t be back on TV this fall.

9-1-1: Lone Star

CR: Kevin Estrada/FOX.

9-1-1: Lone Star’s cancellation proves that even when you’re the top show on the network, an axing is still possible. The 9-1-1 spinoff got the boot last fall, with the long-awaited fifth and final season officially ending in February. Due to financials and logistics, the series wasn’t able to get the same treatment as its parent series and move to ABC.

Financials also played a big part in the cancellation. But at the very least, there was a lot of closure in the finale, even despite the show getting canceled after filming had wrapped. But it did leave some doors open. Now that ABC is coming out with a new spinoff and 9-1-1’s renewal basically in the bag, it’s possible some Lone Star characters could still pop up in the 9-1-1 universe.

Blue Bloods

Pictured (L-R): Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez, and Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

It was announced in 2023 that CBS’ long-running family cop procedural would be ending after its 14th season. The season was split into two parts, with the final eight episodes airing last fall. Despite fan campaigns and petitions, the show has remained canceled, but at least it ended on a mostly good note for the Reagan family.

As previously mentioned, Wahlberg will be starring in a new series which will be an expansion of the Blue Bloods universe – not an official spinoff. Wahlberg will reprise his role as Danny Reagan as he takes a job at the Boston PD, with his partner being the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

The Conners

(Disney/Eric McCandless) LAURIE METCALF, JOHN GOODMAN, SARA GILBERT, EMMA KENNEY

The Roseanne spinoff was speculated to be ending for a while, and when ABC made the official announcement last year, it was still hard to deal with. Not only that, but there are just six episodes to round out the seventh and final season, and since it’s currently airing, it’s hard to predict how things will come to an end after nearly 40 years.

At the very least, the series is going big, even though the season is going to be small. There are numerous guest stars this final season, including star Laurie Metcalf’s daughter, Young Sheldon’s Zoe Perry, as well as Seth Green. At least fans are still able to say goodbye, with new episodes still airing.

FBI: International

Pictured (L-R): Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson, Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo and Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines. Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS

CBS handed out a double whammy in March when the network canceled both FBI spinoffs. International will officially end in May after four seasons. It’s hard to tell how the series will end and if it will set up the now-defunct fifth season.

At the very least, FBI is good for at least two more seasons, so it’s very possible that some Fly Team members could pop up on the flagship series. It might be a little more difficult since they’re not in New York and are based in Budapest, but stranger things have happened.

FBI: Most Wanted

Pictured (L-R): Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, and Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

Just like with International, FBI: Most Wanted was given a surprise cancellation last month. The first FBI spinoff will officially come to an end in May and as of now, it’s unknown if there will be a cliffhanger or not.

It will be a bit easier to bring on Most Wanted characters for FBI since both shows take place in New York. Plus, with Shantel VanSanten’s Nina and John Boyd’s Scola together and raising a son, that’s one excuse to have VanSanten appear on FBI from time to time. And perhaps more will follow suit.

Superman & Lois

Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Michael Kudlitz as Lex Luthor — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW

The CW’s final DC series ended last fall, and it’s pretty fitting given that the network’s superhero era began with Superman (Smallville) and ended with Superman (Superman & Lois). The series ended on a pretty emotional note, doing a flash forward and showing viewers what Clark and Lois’ life was like after Clark gave up his powers.

It marked the end of an era with The CW straying from superheroes and the supernatural, as well as YA shows and more. Despite the emotionally satisfying end, it’s still hard to believe that DC is no more on the network, and fans may have the DCEU to thank for that, especially with the new Superman movie.

S.W.A.T.

Pictured (L-R): David Lim as Victor Tan, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, and Annie Ilonzeh as Devin Gamble. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS

S.W.A.T. was canceled by CBS last month for a third time, and after being saved in 2023 and 2024, it’s unlikely that will happen again. Filming wrapped last week, and even though fans have already started petitions and campaigns, it would take a miracle for a renewal.

That being said, there is still a lot to look forward to in these final episodes, and that includes a two-hour finale in May. It’s unknown how the series will end, but it’s said that there will be some closure, as writers were prepared for a possible cancellation.