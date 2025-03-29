Shemar Moore Officially Says Goodbye to ‘S.W.A.T.’ After Cancellation

After S.W.A.T. was canceled for a third time, Shemar Moore is officially saying goodbye as filming wraps.

It was announced earlier this month that CBS has once again axed the procedural after previously saving it in 2023 and 2024. Moore’s remained optimistic again that 20-Squad could return, but that isn’t stopping him from his goodbye post.

The Criminal Minds alum took to Instagram late Thursday night to share a picture of him and the rest of the S.W.A.T. cast alongside the emotional caption, “That’s a WRAP on 20-SQUAD and Commander Hicks!!!!! To all the Fans….We thank you for riding with us, growing with us, and cheering us on for 8 incredible years!!! It’s been one hell of a Journey!!! STAY LIQUID.”

Joining him in what might be the final picture of 20-Squad includes Patrick St. Esprit, Niko Pepaj, Annie Ilonzeh, Anna Enger Ritch, David Lim, and Jay Harrington. Lim, who has played Victor Tan since the very beginning, even took to the comments to say, “A beautiful journey with the most beautiful people.” Of course, fans already trying to save S.W.A.T. and since the show has already been saved twice, what’s one more time? It’s always possible, especially for S.W.A.T., whether at CBS, Netflix, Paramount+, or elsewhere.

Details for the series finale were previously revealed, with both Ilonzeh and Ritch saying that fans will be wanting more, and it will keep them guessing. CBS also recently shared information about the finale, which will be two back-to-back episodes airing on Friday, May 16.

Pictured (L-R): David Lim as Victor Tan, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, and Annie Ilonzeh as Devin Gamble. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS

In “Ride or Die,” airing at 9 p.m. ET, “When an auto carrier truck gets hijacked by a high-speed crew, Hondo encounters a ghost from his past – a violent car thief thought to be long-dead. As the brutal road warriors tear across L.A. in pursuit of a mysterious $60 million car, Hondo’s old rivalry reignites, and he’s forced to confront a long-held fear. Also, Gamble is thrust into a personal crisis when her brother, Leon, becomes tangled in the investigation, putting Gamble’s SWAT future in jeopardy.”

Then, in “Return to Base,” airing at 10 p.m. ET, “The SWAT team undertakes its final mission when a violent crew of ex-pat Russian mercenaries holds Los Angeles hostage after planting hundreds of hidden explosives across the city in a bid to extort the release of their brutal leader, Dmitri Rykov. When Rykov is brought to SWAT for safekeeping, SWAT HQ comes under attack, forcing Hondo and 20-Squad to fight for their very survival.”

It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to 20-Squad again, more than likely permanently this time, but it sounds like the finale will be an intense one. Knowing that filming has officially wrapped is making it all the more real, but at least there are still plenty of episodes left to look forward to. New episodes of S.W.A.T. return on Friday, Apr. 4 at 10 p.m. ET only on CBS.