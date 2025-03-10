‘S.W.A.T.’ Fans Are Rallying to Save the Show After CBS Cancellation

No show has gotten more chances than S.W.A.T. The CBS crime drama has been canceled and revived twice. And now, fans are rallying to save it once again after the network has given it the axe. Despite being one of the network’s highest-rated shows, the reason for cancellation is reportedly due to high salaries for the actors. Still, fans say the show isn’t done yet.

Shemar Moore, who leads the series as Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, re-shared a FORBES article about fans wanting to save the show. “To all our LOYAL SWAT FANS out there making NOISE!!!! Thank you for your LOVE and SUPPORT!!!! You’ve kept us going for 8 seasons strong, we came back from the dead TWICE!!!! Three times would make history!!! Thank you for riding with us!!!! 👊🏽💪🏽 Check the article out on Forbes.com,” he captioned the post.

Moore has called on streaming services, such as Netflix, to bring the drama to its subscribers and add new seasons. He also asked the same of other primetime networks, such as NBC, FOX and ABC.

Fans have established a campaign on Change.com to save the show. “We urge networks and streaming platforms such as NBC, ABC, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or Paramount+ to [pick up the show],” the petition reads in part.

In a 2022 interview, Moore gave his take on why the show has been successful. “We love that we’re a thrill ride, an action show. You get to see cops do super cool things that really go [on] in real life – from helicopter chases, and repelling off of buildings, and motorcycle chases and car chases, hand to hand combat, chasing down the bad guys, and the explosions, edge of your seat fun stuff. But we also stay grounded in current topics,” he said at the time.