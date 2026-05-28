Travis Kelce Retirement Odds Tank After Recent Updates

A lingering question throughout the 2025-26 NFL season focused on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Would he retire from the NFL and focus on his podcast and other pursuits?

He has provided an answer, which greatly affected the predictive markets. Specifically, the Polymarket odds that focused on his potential retirement have tanked since the end of the season.

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Back on Jan. 6, Polymarket gave Kelce, 36, a 75% chance of retiring. He had just completed his 13th season, and he had missed the playoffs for only the third time in his career.

It appeared more likely that Kelce would retire, considering his age, his relationship with Taylor Swift, his successful podcast with brother Jason, and his opportunity to potentially move more into the world of acting.

However, the former Cincinnati Bearcats tight end stunned some NFL fans. He signed another contract with the Chiefs on March 24. This essentially ensured that he would don the red uniform yet again, and it caused the Polymarket retirement odds to drop to a mere 2.1%.

Originally reported as a three-year deal, this contract currently sets up to be for one year and $12 million. The Chiefs can void the deal after the 2026-27 season if Kelce decides to ultimately retire.

For now, he will move on from a down year in which he only posted 851 receiving yards and five touchdowns while working with multiple starting quarterbacks.

He will reunite with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who returns from a serious knee injury, and he will try to win his fourth Super Bowl ring.

“Well as an organization, we certainly hope that he will come back,” team owner Clark Hunt said in January when asked about Kelce’s future. “He had another great year, maybe not on par with where he was four or five years ago, but still had over 800 yards, and was really one of the leaders on the offensive side of the ball for us.

“So there’s no doubt in my mind that he can still play. We’re trying to be respectful and let him have the time that he needs to make a decision.

“He has sort of a busy offseason coming up with his engagement and marriage, so we want to be respectful and give him the time he needs to make a decision. But we certainly hope that he’ll be back.”