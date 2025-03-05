‘The Conners’: Zoe Perry Joins Final Season Opposite Mom Laurie Metcalf

The final season of The Conners is almost here, and Zoe Perry has been cast. TVLine reports that the Young Sheldon star is joining her mother, Laurie Metcalf, in the upcoming seventh season of the Roseanne spinoff, premiering on Wednesday, Mar. 26.

Perry will play a cop who gives Jackie (Metcalf) a hard time about considering rejoining the police force because of her age. She will appear in two episodes of the six-episode final season. The appearance is a pretty fitting one, as Perry made her on-screen debut during Roseanne’s original run as a younger version of Jackie, appearing in an episode of Season 5 and an episode of Season 7. Metcalf, meanwhile, originated the role of Mary Cooper on The Big Bang Theory before her daughter took it over for the prequel series and its spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

THE CONNERS – Key Art.

After much speculation, it was announced in May that The Conners would be ending after its seventh season. Not only that, but the season will be a shortened one, with just a mere six episodes as opposed to the average 20. It’s hard to predict what will happen in the final season, but with Perry joining, it seems like the show has not run out of surprises.

Meanwhile, Perry continues to portray Mary Cooper on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage following Young Sheldon’s finale last May. She’s been recurring on the CBS spinoff, which was recently renewed for a second season, so it’s likely she will be back after Season 1 comes to an end. The series has seen other Young Sheldon stars return, including Lance Barber as George Sr., even despite his death ahead of the finale last year.

It will be fun to see this mother-daughter duo on screen together as Metcalf closes this long chapter in her life. She’s portrayed Jackie Harris since Roseanne premiered in 1988 when Perry was just five years old. Fans of Roseanne and The Conners will definitely find it hard to say goodbye, but there is surely a lot more to come from these final episodes that have yet to premiere. And there will be a lot to look forward to when the seventh and final season of The Conners premieres on Wednesday, Mar. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.