NBC Renews New Comedy Series for Season 2

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is returning for a second season at NBC.

The network has renewed the Tracy Morgan-led comedy for Season 2, Deadline reports, with sources indicating that NBC has ordered 10 episodes for its sophomore run.

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The sports mockumentary, which stars Morgan as disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins, premiered on Jan. 18 to more than 14 million viewers, as per NBC, and it quickly became the number one comedy telecast of the season across all broadcast networks.

(Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, which was co-created by 30 Rock alum Robert Carlock and Sam Means and executive produced by Tina Fey, follows the outrageous former athlete Reggie as he embarks on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), his family, and friends.

The series also stars Erika Alexander as Reggie’s ex-wife, Monica; Bobby Moynihan as Reggie’s live-in best friend, Rusty; Precious Way as Reggie’s girlfriend, Brina; and Jalyn Hall as Carmelo, Reggie and Monica’s teenage son.

Ahead of the Season 1 premiere of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Carlock told PopCulture.com that it was a meeting with Morgan that “kind of snowballed” into an opportunity to get the 30 Rock crew back together for a new series.

“It was also a year ago, or maybe more, when Tracy just kind of hinted that he was up for doing something — and we love Tracy,” said Carlock, who called it a no-brainer to bring their “little family” of 30 Rock alum back together.

(Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

While writing the role of Arthur, Carlock admitted he was writing with Radcliffe in mind, “without his knowledge. ” Means joked, “And then when he said yes, it was like, ‘Oh shoot, not we have to do this thing.’”

Carlock and Means serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers on The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, with Fey, Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner also executive producing. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means End Productions and Streetlife Productions, Inc.