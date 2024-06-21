'Superman & Lois' Gets Final Season Premiere Date

The final season of Superman & Lois is approaching, and a premiere date has finally been announced. According to TVLine, Season 4 of the DC series will have a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Oct. 17. Season 4 is set to have only 10 episodes and will likely run its course in December. While not much is known about the final season, The Flash alum Tom Cavanagh will be making an appearance in the series finale.

It was announced last year that Superman & Lois was canceled following the drastic cut to the main cast due to budget cuts. The cancellation also came on the heels of the upcoming Superman: Legacy film, which more or less had something to do with the axing. Fans will be waiting over a year for Season 4, and hopefully, the wait will be worth it. It will be sad to say goodbye to the Kent family and the rest of Smallville very soon, but the two-hour premiere will surely kick off the final season in a big way.

Filming for Superman & Lois wrapped in April, and Bitsie Tulloch and Emmanuelle Chriqui shared some tearful goodbyes. More tearful goodbyes are expected come fall, especially ahead of the series finale. With just several months to go, it's still hard to process the fact that Superman & Lois will be ending. It will be the latest original scripted series on The CW to end in the midst of its merger with Nexstar. All American: Homecoming's final season will premiere next month, while Walker comes to an end later this month. All American has been renewed for a seventh season on the network.

Superman & Lois is among the many shows ending in 2024 and will mark the end of another era at The CW. Fellow Superman series Smallville jumpstarted the DC era on the network, followed by Arrow, which jumpstarted a whole new universe. It also proved that you don't necessarily have to be a fan of the comics in order to be a fan of the shows, bringing in fans old and new to The CW's DC era. It shouldn't be long until a finale date is announced, but for now, viewers will have to look forward to the two-hour final season premiere of Superman & Lois on Thursday, Oct. 17, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.