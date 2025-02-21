‘9-1-1’ Spinoff Ordered to Series: See Where Franchise is Heading

The 9-1-1 universe is officially expanding once again. After it was revealed that ABC was eyeing a new spinoff of the first responder drama from creators Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear, as well as 9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner Rashad Raisani, Deadline reports that the network has given a straight-to-series order to 9-1-1: Nashville. The trio will write and executive produce the spinoff, set to premiere during the 2025-26 season. From 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, 9-1-1: Nashville will also be executive produced by 9-1-1 co-creator Brad Falchuk and 9-1-1’s Angela Bassett.

News of the spinoff comes less than three weeks after Lone Star ended on Fox after five seasons. Murphy revealed in October that he and Minear were “working on a new spinoff,” and they were hoping to get it “on the air next fall.” Initially, reports suggested that they were looking at Las Vegas as a potential frontrunner for the setting, along with Hawaii, but filming costs in the Aloha State would have been expensive.

Videos by PopCulture.com

CR: Kevin Estrada/FOX.

Producers then went to the South, with Nashville coming out on top due to a tax credit the series was reportedly offered. An episode count has not been revealed, but if it follows its predecessors, the first season would likely have 10 episodes before being bumped up to the average 18 for future seasons. With 9-1-1: Nashville happening, it’s likely 9-1-1 will get a Season 9 renewal. Unfortunately, with the two shows set in cities on opposite sides of the country, a crossover is less likely, but it’s not impossible.

As of now, casting information has not been released, but more details will likely be announced in the coming months. Whether there will be anyone from the first two 9-1-1 shows appearing in this new one is unknown, but it wouldn’t be surprising if there was at least some type of connection to 9-1-1 or Lone Star. Regardless, there will be a lot to look forward to with this new 9-1-1 series.

Meanwhile, the 9-1-1 franchise just keeps putting out exciting news. It was also revealed that the Mothership series will crossover with fellow Ryan Murphy ABC series Doctor Odyssey on Mar. 20 in a special episode of the freshman medical drama. Angela Bassett will appear on the show, reprising her role as Athena Grant, even despite the cruise ship disaster of Season 7. New episodes of 9-1-1 return on Thursday, Mar. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.