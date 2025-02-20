Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff Is Missing One Very Conspicuous Character

A Blue Bloods franchise expansion is confirmed to be true. Donnie Wahlberg will reprise his role as Danny Reagan in Boston Blue — but without his old partner. It seems that a new location will also bring new stars to the franchise. Danny will have a brand new partner in Bean Town, and whether Marisa Ramirez‘s Detective Maria Baez will be involved has yet to be seen.

After the Blue Bloods series finale hinted at a possible romance between the two, fans have been on the edges of their seats wondering what could be. They may find out as early as this fall if the spinoff premieres soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Boston Blue, a working title, has a straight-to-series order, per CBS. The Blue Bloods series finale aired in Dec. 2024.

Boston Blue is slated as a franchise expansion, not a spinoff. Per TV Insider, the series will follow NYPD Officer Danny Reagan as he takes a new position with the Boston PD. The series will maintain its family-oriented origin and introduce Danny’s new partner, Detective Lena Peters, who is the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family, who is the oldest living Reagan sibling.

The new series is slated for a 2025-2026 season premiere. It’s highly likely that it can premiere in early 2026.

Wahlberg is the only confirmed star. No other Blue Blood actor is currently announced to reprise their role. Casting for Lena Peters has yet to be announced. Both of Danny’s sons, Jack (Tony Terraciano) and Sean (Andrew Terraciano), are in college and wouldn’t be joining their dad in Boston.

Regarding the on-screen romances, Wahlberg requested for the demise of whatever could occur between Danny and Baez. “I think that was a lot of me really pushing,” he told Variety following the series finale. “I pushed a lot for some closure with that. I went to [writer] Siobhan O’Connor, and I was like, ‘Listen, you’ve got to do something. They don’t need to go get married, but something would be nice, just to show that there may be a future for them, or that their relationship has really evolved.’”