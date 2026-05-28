Watch Spencer Pratt Campaign Video About Cleaning LA’s Streets and See His Current Odds of Winning

Showing where his true focus is in the LA mayoral race, Spencer Pratt shared a video about the importance of cleaning up the streets of the City of Angels.

In a recent post on X, the former reality TV star shared a video of a street cleaner praising him for his efforts.

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“Spencer Pratt actually listens to the people trying to clean up LA,” Pratt’s campaign states in the video. “For the first time in years, LA citizens finally feel heard. We’re tired of leadership that ignores the problem. We’re tired of a corrupt mayor bringing our city down. LA residents are doing the work City Hall refuses to do. Los Angeles deserves better. Vote Spencer Pratt.”

In the post’s caption, The Hills alum stated, “It’s time to think bigger for LA. We don’t have to accept the filth and the decline. We have the greatest slice of heaven on Earth with our city, and we deserve better. Vote for Pratt. Vote for LA. Vote TODAY. Let’s clean this city together.”

Following the post, Pratt shocked some viewers after telling ABC reporter Josh Haskell that his mayoral policies would actually crack down on the homeless population in LA.

“These people have been bussed in by scam rehabs, scam NGOs, scam homeless nonprofits,” he explained. “These people, when I unplug them and say we’re not taking our tax money anymore, they’re all going to Seattle where the mayor will welcome them.”

Pratt also caused an uproar by stating that the homeless population consists of those who refused to stop using drugs or failed to comply with shelter rules.

“They’re not homeless, they’re drug addicts,” he said. “They’re choosing to be on the streets because they wanna do drugs, they don’t want rules, they don’t wanna listen, they wanna have animals to abuse.”

He then went on to add, “This idea that they’re forced on the street right now is a lie that our city is perpetuating. We’ve paid $24 billion to house these 40,000 people. There are spots for all these people. They are choosing [to remain on the street] because they’re an addict, and you can do fentanyl and super meth on the sidewalk with no repercussions.”

Per Polymarket, Pratt is trailing in second place in the mayoral race. His odds for winning the election are at 21%. However, Nithya Raman placed third, trailing behind Pratt by 3%.

Meanwhile, the current LA mayor, Karen Bass, has a 61% chance of remaining in her position.