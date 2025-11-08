16 TV Characters Who Were Just Killed off or Written Out of Fall’s Biggest Shows

Fall TV started off with a bang, and fans had to say goodbye to numerous characters.

Some of fall’s biggest shows had either killed off or written out some fan-favorites.

There have been some unexpected plot twists, tearful goodbyes, and some confusion, among other feelings. A lot of these characters have been on their respective shows for a long time, and others not very long, but they all made an impact, and fans have certainly shared their thoughts on it. Take a look at the TV characters who were killed off or written out of fall’s biggest shows.

Monica Beltran (Grey’s Anatomy)

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox) NATALIE MORALES

Leave it to Grey’s Anatomy to kick off its season with a bang. After Season 21 ended on a cliffhanger that saw the hospital getting blown up (again), fans had been wondering all summer who could die and who could survive. In the Season 22 premiere, the operating rooms were destroyed, and while Link was on death’s door after taking the brunt of the blast, he was not the one who died.

After being pinned by surgery equipment, Natalie Morales’ Dr. Monica Beltran succumbed to her injuries just before firefighters were able to rescue her and Jules, who was still operating on a little kid with Monica’s help. Morales joined Grey’s in Season 20 as Grey Sloan’s newest pediatric surgeon. After appearing in six episodes, she was upped to recurring for Season 21.

Velma Bruin (Tracker)

Pictured: Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Tracker delivered a double-whammy for fans ahead of Season 3. It was announced in July that Abby McEnany was one of two series regulars departing the series. She played Colter’s handler, Velma Bruin, and her exit came as a surprise, especially since she was Colter’s one and only handler following Robin Weigert’s departure as Velma’s wife, Teddi, ahead of Season 2. In the Season 3 premiere, Reenie explained to Randy that Velma went to see Teddie in an attempt to “save her marriage.”

Sam Carver (Chicago Fire)

Pictured: Jake Lockett as Sam Carver — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images)

Jake Lockett joined Chicago Fire as Sam Carver in Season 11, and he took some time to warm up to 51. After recurring in Seasons 11 and 12, he was upped to series regular for Season 13. Sam had a roller coaster of a time, between alcoholism and rehab, so by the end of the season, he revealed that he would be transferring to the Denver Fire Department in order to support his sobriety and make a fresh start.

It was announced in April that Lockett would be departing alongside Daniel Kyri due to financial reasons. While Kyri returned at the beginning of Season 14 to wrap up Ritter’s story, Lockett did not, and it was confirmed in the premiere that Sam was indeed in Denver.

Kiana Cook (Chicago P.D.)

Pictured: Toya Turner as Kiana Cook — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

Toya Turner only joined Chicago P.D. as patrol officer Kiana Cook at the beginning of Season 12, but she fit right in with Intelligence and impressed Voight. Unfortunately, Turner announced on Instagram over the summer that her time on the series had “come to an end,” but an explanation wasn’t given. In the Season 13 premiere, Voight explained that Kiana took a permanent spot in the 17th due to the Intelligence Unit being disbanded.

Donald Cragen (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Pictured: Dann Florek as Donald Cragen — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

This one might be the biggest shock of them all. Dann Florek’s Captain Donald Cragen made his debut in the Law & Order franchise in the original series in 1990, starring in the first three seasons. He then starred in the first 15 seasons of SVU, beginning in 1999 until Cragen retired. Florek made a few appearances since then, most recently in the fourth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

While fans had been hoping they’d see him again, the Season 27 premiere opened with Benson going to Cragen’s memorial at a bar, and it definitely surprised everyone. Florek was actually on set when the scene was shot, and Christopher Meloni shared photos to his Instagram during production.

Jack Damon (Chicago Fire)

Pictured: Michael Bradway As Jack Damon — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

Chicago Fire threw a surprise at fans when it was revealed that 81 newbie Jack Damon was Severide’s half-brother on Benny’s side, making him Severide’s second secret sibling. Michael Bradway joined the series in a recurring role in Season 12, and while Damon switched firehouses, he ultimately comes back to 51… only to leave again, and permanently, this time. It was reported in July that Bradway would be leaving, and Mouch revealed in the Season 14 premiere that he had found a permanent position at another firehouse.

Bobby Exley (Tracker)

Pictured: Eric Graise as Bobby Exley. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

As previously mentioned, Tracker lost not one but two series regulars ahead of Season 3. Along with Abby McEnany’s Velma Bruin, fans also had to say goodbye to Eric Graise’s master hacker Bobby Exley. Chris Lee had stepped in as Colter’s hacker Randy, who is also Bobby’s cousin, during the third season, and he’s staying on for Season 3, but it’s unknown how long. In the Season 3 premiere, Randy explained to Reenie that his cousin quit his job at the repair shop and is now an encryption specialist at a new startup.

Vince Leone (Fire Country)

Pictured: Billy Burke as Vince Leone. Photo: CBS

On the heels of the Season 3 finale, it was announced that Billy Burke would be leaving Fire Country as Vince Leone. The news was not good for those who had watched the finale, which ended on a cliffhanger that saw Vince, Sharon, and Walter trapped inside a burning building. It was assumed that Vince would be the one to die since Burke was leaving, and the season trailer confirmed it.

The Season 4 premiere saw Vince getting separated from Sharon and Walter. Despite Sharon pleading with Walter to stay behind since it’s her responsibility, he drags her out. Firefighters ultimately find Vince, but it’s too late. 42 is already seeing some changes, such as a new interim battalion chief (Shawn Hatosy), who turned the reins over to Manny, as Sharon and Bode try to move forward.

Maggie Lockwood (Chicago Med)

Pictured: Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

It was announced in August that original cast member Marlyne Barrett would be stepping back as nurse Maggie Lockwood on Season 11 of the NBC medical drama. Her exit, presumed to be temporary, is for “personal reasons.” Barrett was diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer in 2022 and was undergoing “aggressive” chemotherapy and also underwent a hysterectomy. In September 2024, she revealed she achieved “complete remission” after 30 rounds of chemotherapy and surgery.

In Chicago Med’s Season 11 premiere, it was briefly mentioned that Maggie had left, but neither Dr. Charles nor Sharon had spoken to her. It’s unknown if and when Maggie will be coming back to Gaffney, but at the very least, the door is open.

Gabriela Perez (Fire Country)

Pictured: Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Just like with Billy Burke, news broke that Stephanie Arcila would be departing Fire Country as Gabriela Perez following the Season 3 finale. It came as a surprise, since there was nothing indicating in the final episodes of the season that Gabriela had any plans to leave Edgewater. Co-creator Joan Rater explained the reasoning for the exit, saying it “really just comes down to what’s the best creatively” in terms of storytelling.

Arcila appeared in the Season 4 premiere to wrap up Gabriela’s story, and it was revealed that Cal Fire thought it would be a good idea for her to speak at recruiting events after she went viral for knocking down her stalker. Additionally, she admitted to Bode (Max Thieriot) that she still loved him. Co-creator Tony Phelan expressed interest in bringing Arcila back, but as of now, it’s unknown when and if she’ll be returning to Edgewater.

Dani Rhodes (FBI)

Pictured: Emily Alabi as Dani Rhodes. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI threw in a plot twist to start the season. After the Season 7 finale led fans to believe that Isobel would be dying after collapsing due to the explosion at 26 Fed, she ended up being okay in the Season 8 premiere and was merely recovering. Unfortunately, during a shootout while working a case, Dani was shot. She believed she was okay, but just as OA and Maggie rescued her and Scola, she succumbed to her injuries.

Emily Alabi joined FBI in the middle of Season 7 as Dani Rhodes, Scola’s newest partner, replacing Lisette Olivera, who departed after only a few episodes. Alabi was brought on in a recurring role, with the potential to be upped to series regular for Season 8. Over the summer, it was announced she’d be leaving, with Juliana Aidén Martinez replacing her.

Darren Ritter (Chicago Fire)

Pictured: Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

As previously mentioned, it was announced in May that Daniel Kyri would be departing Chicago Fire alongside Jake Lockett due to financial reasons. Kyri joined the NBC drama as Darren Ritter in Season 7. He was a firefighter candidate who transferred to 51. He recurred until Season 8 and was a series regular beginning in Season 9.

Kyri returned at the beginning of Season 14 to finish off Ritter’s storyline, and after his boyfriend, Officer Dwayne, gets shot while on duty in New York, Ritter flies out to be with him. After much thinking and push from roommates Novak and Violet, Ritter makes the decision to permanently move to New York to try things out.

Jalen Shaw (Law & Order)

Pictured: Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Law & Order’s cast changed once again, this time with Mehcad Brooks. The Supergirl star joined the drama as Detective Jalen Shaw in Season 22 as Anthony Anderson’s replacement. It was revealed in July that Brooks was exiting ahead of Season 25. Sources say that the departure was mutual, with Brooks exploring other opportunities. As of now, Reid Scott’s Detective Vincent Riley is flying solo until David Ajala joins the latter half of Season 25.

In the Season 25 premiere, it was explained that Shaw took an open position at the NYPD’s 88th Precinct, and Riley was not surprised, knowing that his former partner wanted to get back to Brooklyn.

Amelia Shepherd (Grey’s Anatomy)

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox) CATERINA SCORSONE

Unlike most people on this list, this is only going to be a brief exit. Following Monica’s death, Amelia spiraled, and after an unsuccessful intervention from Meredith and Maggie, Amelia decided to take a sabbatical. While she will not be back before the end of the year, she is expected to return in early 2026.

Like many shows since the 2024-25 season, Grey’s Anatomy reduced the minimum guarantees for the veteran cast so they’re appearing in 14 out of the 18 episodes per season due to budget cuts. Caterina Scorsone, however, will be away for eight episodes, and it is expected to be continuous.

Kate Silva (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Pictured: Juliana Aidén Martinez as Det. Kate Silva — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

Juliana Aidén Martinez joined Law & Order: SVU only in Season 26 as Detective Kate Silva, but she was one of two actors announced to be leaving in May. She didn’t get much of an exit, unfortunately, in the Season 27 premiere. Her absence was briefly mentioned, but didn’t get any big update.

The Season 26 finale was the last time fans saw Kate, as she did not return at the beginning of Season 27 to wrap up her story. It’s not so surprising, as Martinez quickly landed a new role on fellow Wolf drama FBI as Special Agent Eva Ramos. She made her debut on the procedural in the Oct. 27 episode and is a series regular.

Joe Velasco (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Pictured: Octavio Pisano as Detective Joe Velasco — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Octavio Pisano’s Detective Joe Velasco was one of two characters that fans had to say goodbye to on SVU after his departure was announced in May ahead of the Season 27 renewal. Pisano joined the long-running NBC drama in Season 23 as a former undercover agent.

Luckily, his story wrapped up three episodes into Season 27 when Velasco was recruited to do more undercover work for the DEA in San Diego. It assures fans that he’ll be doing some good in California, and maybe even leaves the door open for a possible return.