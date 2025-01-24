‘FBI’: Emily Alabi Joins Cast in Recurring Role

FBI is getting yet another new cast member. On the heels of Lisette Olivera’s departure, the CBS procedural is bringing on Emily Alabi in a recurring role, according to Deadline. The S.W.A.T. and Magnum P.I. actress has been tapped to play a new agent and is expected to be paired with John Boyd’s Stuart Scola. Her character will be Scola’s latest new partner after losing Katherine Rnee Kane’s Tiffany Wallace at the start of Season 7. The series has been putting him through a cycle of partners, most recently Olivera’s Syd Ortiz. While Olivera was set to be a series regular, she exited due to a creative decision.

When PopCulture.com spoke to Boyd ahead of Tuesday’s winter premiere, the actor said that while he thinks Scola will eventually find the right partner after Tiff, “a little bit of solo time is good for him.” He continued, “He has to let things air out. I think it’s been good. I think he’s gotten to team up with Maggie and OA here and there, and that’s been good for him. And he’s had to kinda come into his own after his partnership with Tiff. It should be good. We’ll see where he goes from here.”

Not much is known about Alabi’s FBI character, but Boyd knows what kind of partner he’d want Scola to have. “I would want it to be someone that challenges him,” he said. “I want it to be someone that makes him better at his job.” Additionally, even though Alabi is recurring for Season 7, she reportedly has the potential of being upped to series regular for Season 8. So, depending on how things go as Scola’s new partner, it’s quite possible that 26 Fed will officially have a new permanent agent to replace Tiff.

Emily Alabi’s previous credits include S.W.A.T., FBI: International, Magnum P.I., Found, Joe Pickett, The Rookie, Marvel’s Runaways, Jane the Virgin, and NCIS, among others. Details surrounding Alabi’s first episode and character have yet to be revealed, but more information will likely be released in the coming weeks. At the very least, this isn’t all that fans will be looking forward to with the remainder of Season 7. It was recently announced that CBS is looking to do another FBI spinoff and will be doing a backdoor pilot at some point later this season. In the meantime, new episodes of FBI return this Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.