‘Tracker’ Adds ‘Legacies’ Alum Chris Lee to Recurring Cast

Tracker has added a Legacies star to its cast. Deadline reports that Chris Lee, known as vampire Kaleb Hawkins on the CW supernatural drama, will be portraying Randy, the charismatic and charming cousin of Eric Graise’s Bobby, who comes to town to give him a hand. Lee will be recurring in the CBS hit, starting with the midseason premiere, “The Disciple,” airing this Sunday, according to IMDb.

Along with Legacies, some of Lee’s other credits include Single Car Crashes, Play Dead, Back to Lyla, On the Verge, Scream: The TV Series, S.W.A.T., and Empire. He can most recently be seen in Showtime’s The Chi, appearing in eight episodes across the first three seasons and Season 6. He’s set to return as Hannibal for the upcoming seventh season.

As for Tracker, the series’ second season has been on hiatus since early December. Based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel The Never Game, Tracker centers on a skilled survivalist and tracker, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), who earns his living by assisting law enforcement and private citizens in exchange for money. The show premiered after the Super Bowl last year and became an instant hit. While a third season has not yet been ordered, it likely won’t be long until that eventually happens.

As previously mentioned, Tracker will finally be coming back this Sunday, Feb. 16. In “The Disciple,” airing at 8 p.m. ET, “A new lead in Colter’s white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton (guest star Brent Sexton) back together to track down a serial killer.” There is much to look forward to in the remainder of the season, and it should be interesting to see how Lee’s Randy will be coming into play and if he will be causing any trouble.

It’s unknown how many episodes Chris Lee will be appearing in, but luckily, it won’t be long until he makes his first appearance. Since the episode is still several days away, fans can always catch up on the first two seasons now on Paramount+. All four seasons of Legacies are streaming on Netflix, so fans can always get their Lee fix even without Tracker.