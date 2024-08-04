'Chicago P.D.' Casts 'New Amsterdam' Star Toya Turner

Toya Turner is returning to NBC. The actress recurred in the final season of New Amsterdam as traveling nurse Gabrielle in 2022 and 2023 and now she will be trading in her stethoscope for a badge. TVLine reports that she has landed a series regular role in the upcoming 12th season of Chicago P.D.

Turner will portray patrol officer Kiana Cook, "who loves the adrenaline of the job and its stakes and doesn't blink in the face of chaos." This is not her first time in the One Chicago franchise, as she previously had one-off appearances in both Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. She will have a more permanent role on Chicago P.D., though, and the announcement comes on the heels of Tracy Spiridakos' exit as Detective Hailey Upton in the Season 11 finale. As of now, it's unknown who will be replacing her and taking her place in the Intelligence Unit.

Aside from One Chicago, Turner's other credits include Fallen Souls, Using, Empire, Easy, The Mick, Dead Women Walking, Animator, Warrior Nun, and Grey's Anatomy, among others. It should be interesting to see how she does on Chicago P.D. and what she will bring to the table. Perhaps in the future, Kiana could even join Intelligence, but it's definitely too early to predict.

The One Chicago franchise has seen more than a few casting changes lately. On Chicago Fire, both Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Lockett were promoted to series regulars in their respective roles as Lyla Novak and Sam Carver. Meanwhile, Dermot Mulroney has been cast as Firehouse 51's newest chief, Dom Pascal, following the exit of Eamonn Walker. For Chicago Med, Dominic Rains exited as Dr. Crockett Marcel ahead of Season 10 after joining in Season 5. Cast members have been coming and going in the franchise since the beginning, but it's always fun to see who joins the family next.

Fans will have to tune in to Chicago P.D. Season 12 when it premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC to see how Toya Turner is as Kiana Cook. There is much to look forward to when the series returns along with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, and viewers won't want to miss One Chicago Wednesday's highly-anticipated return on NBC's fall 2024 schedule.