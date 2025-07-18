‘Chicago Fire’: Another Star to Exit Ahead of Season 14

Chicago Fire is saying goodbye to yet another member of 51 ahead of Season 14.

TVLine reports that Michael Bradway will not be returning to the NBC drama as Jack Damon, Severide’s long-lost half-brother.

Bradway joined Chicago Fire in Season 12 as a mysterious new firefighter at 51. He revealed to Severide in the Season 12 finale that he was his half-brother. Although he transferred to a new season at the beginning of Season 13, he was later brought back when there was an opening. Bradway’s exit comes on the heels of Jack Lockett and Daniel Kyri’s exits.

Pictured: Michael Bradway As Jack Damon — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

A reason for the departure is unknown, but when it came to Lockett and Kyri, it was purely a financial reason to cut down on costs, so it’s possible that’s the same for Bradway. However, the cost has not stopped the Dick Wolf series from adding on more cast members. On Call star Brandon Larracuente recently joined the show as a new firefighter at 51, but exact details about his character are being kept under wraps for now.

Chicago Fire is not the only One Chicago show dealing with departures. Toya Turner has exited Chicago P.D. after only one season, having joined as patrol officer Kiana Cook at the beginning of Season 12 as a series regular. As of now, Chicago Med has not announced any departures, but it’s possible Gaffney Chicago Medical Center might see one or two exits. Nothing is confirmed, though.

As of now, details have not been revealed in regards to how Chicago Fire will write out Jack, as well as Lockett’s Sam Carver and Kyri’s Darren Ritter. It doesn’t seem like Bradway will be sticking around for the beginning of Season 14 to wrap up Jack’s story, so it’s likely the show will just explain his absence in some way with some brief dialogue. It is disappointing considering that Severide and Stella are finally expecting, and Jack won’t be around to be an uncle, but perhaps he’ll be able to return in the future.

A premiere date for Chicago Fire Season 14 has not yet been announced, but it shouldn’t be long. In the meantime, all 13 seasons of the series are streaming on Peacock, where new episodes will be available the day after they air.