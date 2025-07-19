‘Law & Order’ Just Lost One of Its Stars

Law & Order just lost a major star.

Deadline reports that Mehcad Brooks has exited the NBC drama ahead of its milestone 25th season.

Brooks joined Law & Order as Detective Jalen Shaw in Season 22 as Anthony Anderson’s replacement. Sources say that the departure was mutual, with Brooks exploring other opportunities. Main cast members Tony Goldwyn, Reid Scott, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Maura Tierney are set to come back, but actors across the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises are expected to appear in fewer episodes next season due to a cost-saving measure.

Pictured: Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Along with Law & Order, Brooks can most recently be seen in the current season of And Just Like That… on HBO Max. He will next appear in Mortal Kombat II, due out in theaters this October, alongside Karl Urban, Ludi Lin, Jesica McNamee, Joe Taslim, Tati Gabrielle, and Josh Lawson, among others. Previous credits include Supergirl, Mortal Kombat, Nobody’s Fool, Adulterers, and About Last Night.

Meanwhile, Law & Order is the latest Dick Wolf show to be hit with a cast departure. Law & Order: SVU, FBI, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will also be saying goodbye to at least one character ahead of next season. At the very least, fans will likely be able to look forward to someone new joining Law & Order, with more information on Season 25 being announced in the coming weeks, including the premiere date.

Pictured: (l-r) Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)

Law & Order was renewed for Season 25 in May, but the renewal was expected. Despite it taking a while for NBC to pick it up for a new season, there were reports that NBC and sister studio Universal Television were in ongoing discussions about budget, and it was only just a matter of time before the renewals came through. Law & Order will be joined by Law & Order: SVU this fall for the latter’s 27th season, with sophomore drama The Hunting Party rounding out Thursdays.

It’s unknown how Law & Order will write out Detective Shaw or who will be replacing him, but the series will be returning this fall on NBC, and a premiere date is expected very soon. In the meantime, select seasons, including the most recent season, of Law & Order are available to stream on Peacock.