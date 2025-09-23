‘Fire Country’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals Major Death

Tragedy is coming to Edgewater.

The trailer for Fire Country’s fourth season revealed the major death following the Season 3 cliffhanger.

Fans of the CBS firefighter drama remember that the third season ended on quite the cliffhanger that saw Vince, Sharon, and Walter in the burning care facility as the fire kept getting worse. The episode ended before anyone knew what happened. However, there was speculation that Vince would be the one to perish in the fire following news that Billy Burke would be departing the show ahead of Season 4. Now that speculation has been confirmed, as a new trailer for the fourth season shows the aftermath of the fire, and Vince’s funeral.

From the looks of the trailer, Season 4 will heavily deal with the aftermath of Vince’s death, and it’s not going to be easy, especially for Sharon and Bode. Sharon feeling survivor’s guilt and Bode wanting to carry on his dad’s legacy at Station 42. Everyone else is also dealing with Vince’s death in their own way, and there is no telling what will happen.

Meanwhile, Burke is not the only star departing Fire Country. Stephanie Arcila is also set to exit as Gabriela Perez, but she will be appearing in the season premiere, as the trailer confirms. Details surrounding Gabriela’s departure have not been released, but she seems to want to give things another try with Bode, even with his relationship with Audrey.

Pictured: Billy Burke as Vince Leone. Photo: CBS

Also seen in the trailer is Shawn Hatosy. Fresh off his Emmy win for The Pitt, the actor will be appearing in Season 4 of Fire Country in an undisclosed role, but as what looks to be an officer in the Cal Fire ranks. Hatosy was recently spotted on the set of Fire Country, and now it’s confirmed why. More information surrounding his role should be announced soon.

Fire Country also stars Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Jules Latimer, and Diane Farr. The series is created by Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater, and is inspired by Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country. Fire Country has spawned spinoff Sheriff Country, which is set to premiere on Oct. 17 following Fire Country and starring Morena Baccarin. Fire Country Season 4 premieres on Friday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and will be going back to its normal 9 p.m. slot the following week.