‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2: Will Donald Glover and Maya Erskine Return?

Mr. and Mrs. Smith fans were delighted to learn earlier this year that the once-delayed show is returning for a second season — but will the show’s stars, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, also return?

Following Season 1’s ambiguous cliffhanger, it’s fair to wonder if both Glove and Erskine would return for the second season. According to reports, however, both stars will be reprising their roles as John Smith and Jane Smith!

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news may come as a surprise, especially after John and Jane’s fates were left unresolved at the end of Season 1 and initial reports revealed that Season 2 would shift focus to a new John and Jane Smith pairing.

However, the full extent of Glover and Erskine’s roles has not yet been clarified. No matter which way he’s utilized on screen, Glover’s fingerprints will still be all over Season 2, as Deadline reports he will be directing multiple episodes after directing the Season 1 finale.

Maya Erskine, Donald Glover. Credit: David Lee/Prime Video

A new, younger John and Jane Smith pairing will be portrayed by Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder. Sophie Thatcher was initially attached for the lead female role prior to Ryder’s recasting.

The latest casting news to come out of the Prime Video series is that Francesca Scorsese, the daughter of famed director Martin Scorsese, will also star as a Jane Smith — part of another couple, Deadline reports.

Francesca Scoreese was part of the main cast of HBO’s 2020 coming-of-age series We Are Who We Are. She made her directorial debut with a segment in the 2021 Netflix docuseries Stories of a Generation — with Pope Francis. She’s also a model and famous on TikTok, where several endearing videos featuring her famous father have gone viral.

Glover revealed last year that he suffered a stroke before postponing his Childish Gambino world tour in 2024. He recalled having a “really bad pain in my head” while performing in Louisiana, but “did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’”

He said he was dealing with other health issues at the time as well, including a broken foot and a hole in his heart, for which he had multiple surgeries.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a reimagining of the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. It earned 16 Emmy nominations for its first season in 2024, taking home the hardware for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Michaela Coel as Bev) and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming.