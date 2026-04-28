A Major Netflix Show Is Getting McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys

A Netflix hit is getting a Happy Meal.

On the heels of Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85’s premiere, the show is already partnering with McDonald’s.

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Beginning on May 5, fans will be able to order a Happy Meal and collect little figurines from the Stranger Things animated spinoff. Lucas, Eleven, Max, Dustin, Mike, and Will are all going to be Happy Meal toys. According to Netflix, the partnership with McDonald’s is part of a campaign spanning linear, digital, and social media, using original animation drawn directly from the show’s distinctive visual style in commercials that drop fans right into the heart of the action.

Along with the collectible figurines, customers can scan the QR code included with every Happy Meal to play an interactive game where they come face-to-face with the creature taking over Hawkins and McDonald’s. The Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Happy Meals include a custom Happy Meal box inspired by the series, one of 12 (depending on market) collectible character toys, and a Stranger Things activity book, along with the QR code for the game.

As of today (Wednesday), the Happy Meal is available in Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru, and Slovenia. Those in the U.S. will be able to get their hands on the Happy Meal on May 5.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. (L to R) Ben Plessala as Will, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Luca Diaz as Mike and Elisha Williams as Lucas in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Taking place between Seasons 2 and 3 of Stranger Things, in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, “In the winter of 1985, snow blankets the town, and the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading. Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened. Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this new story set in the Stranger Things universe.”

As of now, it’s unknown how long the campaign will run for, but Happy Meal toys are usually available for six to eight weeks, depending on availability and popularity. So once those hit McDonald’s, fans may want to buy them as soon as possible. It’s hard to tell how fast they will sell out, but Stranger Things is known for breaking records.