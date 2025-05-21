‘FBI’: Season 7 Finale Cliffhanger Leaves Major Character in Jeopardy

Spoilers ahead for the Season 7 finale of FBI (“A New Day”).

Tuesday’s Season 7 finale of FBI has left one character in jeopardy following a surprising cliffhanger.

In “A New Day,” 26 Fed was under attack from an anti-government group that infiltrated the FBI.

They had set off explosives on a number of FBI-issued phones, killing eight agents, including Assistant Director in Charge John Reynolds (Ben Shenkman). Alana De La Garza’s Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, was with Reynolds when it went off, as she was warning him about the bomb, which was planted on phones that were issued within the previous four weeks. Luckily, Isobel made it out alive and was with the rest of the team before long in a makeshift JOC in an off-the-books hideout, trying to track down who is behind everything.

Pictured (L-R): Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

By the episode’s end, it was revealed that Deputy Assistant Director Keane was the one responsible. He was taken into custody, and things seemingly went back to normal, with the JOC back up and running with agents, analysts, and everyone else. Unfortunately, in the episode’s final seconds, Isobel collapsed. When Maggie felt for a pulse, she couldn’t find one. The finale ends with Jubal calling out for Isobel as agents and analysts scrambled to get help, while others fearfully looked on as their boss was unconscious on the ground.

The good news is that FBI will be coming back for Season 8 this fall, but the bad news is that fans will be spending the entire summer wondering if Isobel is going to be okay. The fact that there’s a cliffhanger wasn’t too surprising, as it was previously revealed that the episode will have a “lovely cliffhanger,” although “lovely” may not be the correct word to describe it. Seven seasons in and FBI is continuing to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, and there is no telling how things will go come Season 8.

As of now, a premiere date for Season 8 of FBI has not been announced, but it will be premiering this fall. FBI will be swapping nights with NCIS, meaning that the series will be airing on Mondays now at 9 p.m. ET following sitcoms The Neighborhood and DMV.