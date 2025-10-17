‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Main Character Set for Extended Break

Spoilers ahead for Season 22, Episode 2 of Grey’s Anatomy (“We Built This City”).

After the Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 premiere killed off Monica Beltran, another character is taking an extended break.

Following the aftermath of Monica’s death, Caterina Scorsone’s Dr. Amelia Shepherd decided to take a sabbatical.

In Thursday’s episode, “We Built This City,” which was also the show’s 450th episode, Amelia was still reeling from what happened, as her patient’s mother was responsible for the blast that ultimately killed Monica and nearly killed Link, the father of her son. Meredith called in for reinforcements, with Maggie (Kelly McCreary) visiting, and the two tried to get her out of her funk. They were unable to do so, and by the end, Amelia said she was taking some time off, noting she hadn’t used any vacation days in years.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox) CATERINA SCORSONE

Sources tell Deadline that this will not be the end of Amelia, and she will be back, but don’t expect to see her again before the end of the year. Her hiatus will span the next eight episodes, and Scorsone is set to return to the set in 2026. Like many shows, since the 2024-25 season, the ABC medical drama reduced the minimum guarantees for the veteran cast so they’re appearing in at least 14 out of the 18 episodes per season due to budget cuts. Although it’s usually been four and throughout the season, which is continuing for the 2025-26 season, Scorsone is only doing 10 out of the 18, and it’s believed the episodes will be continuous.

Caterina Scorsone made her debut as Amelia, Derek’s sister, in the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Private Practice’s third season in 2010, and she was bumped to series regular for the fourth season onward. After Private Practice ended in 2013, Scorsone made the jump to Grey’s on a full-time basis beginning with Season 11 in September 2014. She’s become a fan-favorite, and with her gone for eight episodes, her absence will certainly be felt.

More details surrounding Scorsone’s return likely won’t be announced for another few months, but since it seems like she won’t be permanently leaving, fans shouldn’t have anything to worry about, as this is just for Amelia’s story. In the meantime, new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, following new episodes of 9-1-1: Nashville.