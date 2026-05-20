Who Will Be Stephen Colbert’s Final ‘Late Show’ Guest?

Stephen Colbert has embarked upon his final days of hosting Late Show. As he counts down with special guests all week long, fans are wondering just who will grace the CBS stage with their presence.

CBS has released a lineup for Colbert’s final week of shows, leading up to Thursday’s series finale. Jon Stewart, Steven Spielberg, David Byrne and Bruce Springsteen are all set to appear this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, The Late Show isn’t revealing a full lineup for the week, choosing to save some surprises for the audience. For example, Wednesday’s listing says Colbert will subject himself to the “Colbert Questionert” with special guests asking the questions — but it doesn’t list those guests. Nor are any guests listed for the final show.

Monday’s episode was “The Worst of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Not a clip show!). Tuesday night featured Stewart and Spielberg with a performance from Byrne and Colbert himself.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Monday’s May 18, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Wednesday’s episode will feature the “Colbert Questionert” featuring special guests and a performance from Springsteen.

Thursday’s series finale remains a mystery still.

After CBS canceled The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last year after saying it was a money loser, the titular host told The Hollywood Reporter that he “did not expect it to end this way” — but that if he had been able to leave on his own terms, he would have done something similar.

“I’d just be a little older. And it would have been my choice, and I probably would have known what the final show was going to be a little bit earlier,” he said. “On The Colbert Report, I picked that day — I didn’t tell anybody, but I knew two years ahead of time. Well, we didn’t pick this day. We know what it’ll be now, but it took a few months. But maybe they gave me a gift because I had a lot of jokes I could make about the end of the show, and if I’d decided to end the show, then I’m the bad guy — hard to make jokes about that.”

The final episode of The Late Show will air on Thursday, May 21 at 11:35 p.m. ET.