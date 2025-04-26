‘Fire Country’ Season 3 Cliffhanger Leaves 3 Characters Near Death

Spoilers ahead for the Fire Country Season 3 finale.

Fire Country’s Season 3 finale ended on a life-or-death cliffhanger with three characters hanging in the balance.

The CBS drama aired its two-hour finale on Friday, and it kept viewers on edge the entire time.

Edgewater was being consumed by a rapidly growing fire that not only took out Three Rock, but was getting closer and closer to the care facility Bode’s grandfather and Vince’s father, Walter, is a patient at. Walter called Bode for help, and even despite his hurt leg, he still answered the call. While the two were able to evacuate almost everyone, Walter wanted to go back in to find his friend Otto, and Bode had to reluctantly follow him, knowing his grandfather wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Pictured: Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

As the facility got caught in the fire, Walter and Bode searched everywhere for Otto. They eventually found him in a closet, and Vince and Sharon went in to find them. With the fire getting worse as well as Bode’s leg, things were not getting better. Luckily, Vince and Sharon found them and were able to find the exit. Unfortunately, Walter defied orders and was not following them, so Vince and Sharon ordered Bode to get Otto out and not come back in while they stayed behind to find Walter.

They eventually found Walter, who was finally realizing what he put his family through. Unfortunately, before the three of them have a chance to make it out, the fires overwhelm the facility, and a section falls on top of them. Bode, outside, is held back by Jake and other firefighters as he can do nothing but watch as his family is in danger, and he collapses to the ground.

While fans won’t know the aftermath until Fire Country returns for Season 4 in the fall, speculation has started. It’s been reported that Billy Burke, who plays Vince Leone, will be exiting the CBS drama ahead of the fourth season, meaning that there’s a good chance he won’t be making it out alive. As for Sharon and Walter, there is no telling what will happen with them and how the fire will affect them. The wait will be an agonizing one, but fans can always watch the first three seasons on Paramount+ to keep occupied.