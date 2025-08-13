‘Chicago Fire’ Star Daniel Kyri Pens Message After Wrapping Final Scene

Chicago Fire star Daniel Kyri is officially closing a chapter.

After it was announced in April that Kyri would be departing the NBC drama, the actor has wrapped his final scenes.

Kyri was announced to be returning to Chicago Fire at the beginning of Season 14 to wrap up Darren Ritter’s storyline, and he took to his Instagram Wednesday to share he filmed his “last scenes as Ritter” yesterday. “I’m still so amazed that my first-ever TV gig—a role that was originally meant for just three episodes—turned into seven incredible years (SEVEN?!?!! Whatttt???!) and spanned eight seasons of this iconic show!” he said. “While I know I may never find another cast and crew as amazing as this one, I intend to carry what I’ve learned from you to every set in the future.”

He went on to thank Wolf Entertainment and “everyone involved in the creation of Darren Ritter” including “every writer who recognized me & aligned with my intention & vision for the potential of this character, & to the fans who embraced & celebrated Ritter for every aspect of his humanity (I can’t wait for you all to see what we cooked up this season!) & my community who supported & encouraged me the past seven years: Thank you.”

Kyri also thanked his reps, as well as his fellow castmates, “who have shown up for me with relentless loyalty, compassion, & love throughout my time on this show & now as I move through this enormous transition in my life. Each one of you has become so incredibly important to me, & the care (& patience!) you’ve shown is entirely indispensable. Thank you so much for the gift of your friendship.”

“Chicago Fire changed my life,” Kyri continued. “Bringing Darren Ritter to the screen has transformed & healed me in equal measure. He is a man who embodies empathy, humility, compassion, and unwavering bravery to save lives. His heroism is further fortified by the way he navigates the world—a gay Black firefighter who is proud, fierce, loyal, & whole—a possibility I never got to see onscreen in my childhood but desperately craved…”

Kyri joined Chicago Fire in Season 7 as Darren Ritter and was promoted to series regular beginning with Season 9. As of now, it’s unknown what will get Ritter to leave 51, but that will surely be answered at the beginning of Season 14. Along with Kyri, Jake Lockett will also be departing as Sam Carver, but it hasn’t been confirmed whether he will be returning to wrap up his storyline or not. Michael Bradway has also exited ahead of the new season. Fans will have to tune in on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC to see what happens.

“I am so humbled & proud to have portrayed you,” wrote Kyri. “I’m thrilled that my inner child would have looked at you each week in awe of everything you represent. You made history. Thank you so much, Darren Ritter. And goodbye.”