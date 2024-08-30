'Grey's Anatomy' Adds Natalie Morales to Recurring Cast for Season 21

Natalie Morales has officially joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy. The actress appeared in six episodes of Season 20 as Dr. Monica Beltran, Grey Sloan's newest pediatric surgeon. Variety reports that Morales will now be a recurring cast member on the ABC medical drama for the upcoming 21st season. She will appear in the second episode as well as five others, and there's a possibility more could be added.

Her addition to the cast comes after news that Jake Borelli and Midori Francis will be leaving at the beginning of the season. Borelli's Levi Schmitt was being mentored by Monica after expressing his desire to get a pediatric fellowship. Meanwhile, this will be interesting romance-wise as the show has been pushing Monica towards potential romances with both Anthony Hill's Winston and Caterina Scorsone's Amelia as Monica was going through a divorce.

Even though Morales hadn't appeared in many episodes last season, she grew pretty close with the cast and crew. In May, she shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video from February, celebrating her birthday on set and being sung to many of her colleagues. She couldn't release the video in February due to filming a specific episode, so she had to wait until the episode premiered. The feeling was still the same, though, and it was clear she made some quick friends and some great memories.

Natalie Morales is not the only addition to Grey's Anatomy Season 21. Kali Rocha will reprise her role as Sydney Heron 17 years after she was last on the series as a fourth-year resident. Rocha is set to appear in three episodes of Season 21. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist vet Michael Thomas Grant has been cast as Grey Sloan's openly gay Episcopal chaplain, James. Additionally, Ellen Pompeo will appear in multiple episodes after leaving as a series regular during Season 19, while Jason George is once again a series regular following the end of Station 19.

Not much has been revealed about the new season of Grey's Anatomy, but there will be multiple storylines the show will continue from the Season 20 finale. Jo found out she was pregnant, while Catherine Fox fired Meredith, Owen, Teddy, and Amelia after finding out Meredith was still working on her Alzheimer's research, with the three helping her. Even after 21 seasons, Grey's is still bringing the drama, and it all continues on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC's 2024 fall schedule.