‘Chicago Fire’: Two Actors to Depart After Season 13

Firehouse 51 is losing two firefighters after this season.

Deadline reports that Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett will both be exiting Chicago Fire at the end of Season 13.

Although the NBC drama has yet to be renewed for a 14th season, the renewal is basically a lock. Kyri joined Chicago Fire in Season 7 as Darren Ritter, while Lockett only joined as Sam Carver in Season 11. Their exits are believed to be an effort to cut down on Chicago Fire’s budget, as sources say the series is negotiating with a number of veteran cast members whose contracts are up. This is also likely part of why it’s taking so long for NBC to renew the series, as it remains in talks with producing studio NBCUniversal and Wolf Entertainment.

(Photo by: Parrish Lewis/NBC)

Chicago Fire has seen some big departures in recent seasons. Season 12 saw Alberto Rosende, Kara Killmer, and Eamonn Walker saying goodbye, while Jesse Spencer departed in Season 10. Sources close to production say that shooting is still going on for Season 13, meaning that both Ritter and Carver will likely get proper endings. How their endings will go, it’s unclear. It may be easier for Carver to say goodbye to 51, as he’s been struggling this season with his sobriety. But it could really go in any direction for either character.

The long-running drama also stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Miñoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, and Dermot Mulroney. As of now, it’s unknown what their statuses will be for Season 14, but a confirmation on both the renewal and who will be returning could be coming any day now. Meanwhile, fans will have to brace themselves to say goodbye to Ritter and Carver and possibly even more characters when Season 13 ends.

Season 13 of Chicago Fire continues to keep fans on the edge of their seats with plenty of action, emotions, and much more. In January, the show participated in the first One Chicago crossover since 2019’s “Infection” event. Dermot Mulroney also joined the cast as Firehouse 51’s new chief, replacing Walker. It was hard to get used to at first for the firehouse and viewers, but Chief Dom Pascal has been fitting in quite nicely. With a handful of episodes to round out the season, it’s hard to tell what will happen and how Chicago Fire will say goodbye to Ritter and Carver. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.