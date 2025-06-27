‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Exits Show Ahead of Season 13

Chicago P.D. is losing another cast member.

Deadline reports that after just one season, Toya Turner has exited the NBC drama ahead of Season 13.

It was announced last July that the actress had joined Chicago P.D. as a series regular, starring as patrol officer Kiana Cook. Although she was in just one season, she made quite an impact on the Intelligence Unit and fit right in. A former tactical officer, Kiana was demoted to patrol by her supervisor but proved to be a formidable asset for Intelligence. As of now, a reason for her departure has not been given, but sources tell the outlet that the series is looking to cast a new series regular female to play an officer on the ATF Task Force with a military background who is a “loose cannon.”

Not long after news of the departure broke, Turner took to Instagram to share a message to her followers, confirming her time on Chicago P.D. “has come to a close.” She continued, “This show challenged me, sharpened me, and revealed what I’m made of. I’ve evolved through this experience, both as an artist and in my craft, and I’m walking away with depth, clarity, and momentum for whatever comes next.”



“To the cast and crew: thank you for the warmth, the laughter, and the generosity you brought every day,” Turner said. “It was an honor to share the screen and the set with such talent. To the ChiHards: thank you for welcoming me, rooting for me, and showing Kiana love. And to everyone who believes in me: your support means the world. I’m excited for the opportunities ahead.”

Pictured: (l-r) Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Toya Turner as Kiana Cook — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

Turner’s exit comes after Chicago Fire let go Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett due to budget cuts. Brandon Larracuente, however, has been brought on as a new series regular for Season 14. Additionally, most, if not all, actors across all three One Chicago shows will be absent from at least 2-4 episodes next season as budget cuts continue, and the new seasons will have just 21 episodes instead of the usual 22 or 23.

As of now, it’s unknown how Kiana’s story will wrap up. It’s likely the show will just explain why she’s no longer at Intelligence, but it’s possible that Turner will be returning at the beginning of Season 13 to give viewers closure. The new season premieres in September on NBC, so fans will just have to wait until then.