The Pioneer Woman Line at Walmart Has Affordable Outfit Choices Under $40 That Are Perfect for Spring

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You might know Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, for her cooking shows -- or maybe for her kitchen appliances. But did you know that at Walmart, she also sells affordable women's clothes? Yup, and just in time for spring, too. Several of these items are on sale now, and you can buy yourself the perfect spring outfit.

Top deals in this article:



Spring calls for clothes that are adaptable to windy weather, cool weather and warm weather. You can be comfortable inside or outside. But traditionally, more patterns and brighter colors start to make their way into our wardrobes as we prepare ourselves for the upcoming season of new life.

Wake up from winter in the kind of casual, colorful style that only The Pioneer Woman line at Walmart can bring you. Get the season's latest bags or one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces that flatter any outfit. You'll love these finds and save a lot of money, too.

The Pioneer Woman clothes and accessories

Dress like Ree Drummond herself with this selection of jewelry, bags, clothes and more from The Pioneer Woman line at Walmart. New outfit? Yes please.

The Pioneer Woman peasant dress



(Photo: Walmart)

With three-quarter sleeves and a split neck, this knee-length dress is just the thing to ring in spring. A gorgeous floral pattern will bring out the black background. Pair this with a pair of boots for the best-in-spring 2023 style. Available from XS to XXXXL.

The Pioneer Woman peasant dress, $15

There are so many more dress options where that came from, and each of these dresses is under $20, so you can buy them all if you want.

The Pioneer Woman embroidered western ankle boot

(Photo: Walmart)

Howdy y'all. How cute are these boots? And how perfectly would they pair with one of The Pioneer Woman dresses listed above? The boots are pull-on, pull-off and come with a 2.5-inch stacked heel that will turn heads. Sizes are available from 6 to 11.

The Pioneer Woman embroidered western ankle boot, $40

If boots aren't your style, no worries. Walmart has ballet flats, floral sneakers, and wedge sandals from The Pioneer Woman available at affordable prices too.

The Pioneer Woman micro ruffle tiered tunic

(Photo: Walmart)

This romantic tunic with adorable micro ruffles is perfect for the between-season weather as winter melts into spring. Made from 100% polyester, it can be worn as a shirt or even as a dress -- pair it with a belt around the waist and a pair of boots. The blouse is available in five different color and pattern options and from XS to XXXL.

The Pioneer Woman micro ruffle tiered tunic, $13 (down from $23)

Want even more blouses and tops from The Pioneer Woman? Get your favorite new attire here and feel as fabulous as Ree Drummond does on her expansive Oklahoma ranch. All under $15.

The Pioneer Woman black floral embroidery women's crossbody handbag

(Photo: Walmart)

This sweet floral embroidery brings a pop of 2023 spring fashion into the mix -- and the handbag is only $16. If you don't like the black, this crossbody bag is also available in brown for the same price. The shoulder strap is both adjustable and removable, so you can wear this handbag in a variety of ways.

The Pioneer Woman black floral embroidery women's crossbody handbag, $16 (down from $26)

There are plenty of other handbag options from The Pioneer Woman. These are some of the other options at budget-friendly prices.

The Pioneer Woman gold-tone semi-precious twist teardrop duo earring set

(Photo: Walmart)

One pair of these earrings features a pale pink semi-precious bead on an earwire, while the other has hammered twist teardrop shape on gold-tone metal featured here. Lovely and feminine, it's perfect for a spring makeover for your jewelry collection.

The Pioneer Woman gold-tone delicate semi-precious twist teardrop duo earring set, $13

Interested in necklaces to pair with your new earrings? These options are all under $20 and will complement your new look.

The Pioneer Woman semi-precious stone wrap bracelet

(Photo: Walmart)

These pale pink semi-precious stones on a wrap bracelet make for the perfect springtime accessory. The button closure doubles as a decorative element, and each bracelet is thoughtfully crafted with natural materials, so keep in mind that the variations might be slightly different from the photo.

The Pioneer Woman pink semi-precious stone wrap bracelet, $15

Complete your jewelry collection with these rings and bracelets from The Pioneer Woman. Each piece is $15, so you can mix and match with all your new spring outfits.

Related content: