Demi Rose's London Christmas Photos Heat up the Holidays

Demi Rose is in the U.K. ahead of Christmas and treated her followers to a series of photos. Rose, a model with massive followings on Instagram and OnlyFans, shared a gallery on Friday that showed herself in the back of a taxi and on a London street. In the outdoor pictures, she playfully poses with a mailbox while holding a letter addressed to Santa Claus.

"Fun in London town," she captioned the images. "Sending letters to Santa."

In the pics, Rose is wearing a short white dress, a fluffy white coat and furry white boots. She completed the look with a red beret and a Hello Kitty purse. More than 84,000 Instagram users have "liked" the photo set.

Rose, who once dated Tyga, regularly pops up in headlines for her revealing photos taken while modeling in scenic locations. She's leveraged all this attention into big social media followings: 20 million Instagram followers, 454,000 TikTok followers and 901 likes on OnlyFans. She's also known as Demi Rose Mawby.

The Sun reports that Rose's company, Productions Ltd, was valued at £1.2million earlier in 2023. While she has built up quite an empire, not much is really known about her. Since her fame is centered around style and travel, she rarely has to offer up personal details online. However, she has offered a glimpse into her sexuality, noting in 2022, "I went through a phase of liking girls more than guys. Now I'm more into guys. It just depends."

She was also surprisingly unpopular in school growing up, telling The Sun last year, "Through my childhood at school, I just got bullied by everyone. Boys, girls, and so I wasn't really able to learn. Everyone just used to like to pick on me, put chewing gum in my hair, like, just to wind me up for their own entertainment."