Judge Mathis Weighs in on Diddy Being Denied Bail

Sean “Diddy” Combs will remain in prison until his October 2025 sentencing. The Bad Boy Records founder was found guilty of two counts of interstate transportation of prostitution, and not guilty of the more serious offenses of sex trafficking and RICO.

Diddy faces 10 years per charge. One person who believes the disgraced hip hop mogul should be home with his family as he awaits sentencing is Judge Gregg Mathis.

The famed television judge took to Instagram to give his take on the verdict, and he thinks based on the crimes he’s been convicted of, it’s an unfair denial. “Although I am really concerned about the assaults against the women, particularly disrespecting Black women as such, we must go off of what he’s been convicted of and respect the jury,” he said in the video. “Denial of bond is unfair due to the guilty verdict of only two charges,” Judge Mathis’ caption reads.

Based on witness testimony, Judge Mathis agrees with the verdict. “The sentencing guideline for a first time offender is 21 months to 27 months for each count,” he says. Per reports, Diddy’s prosecution is reportedly only seeking 2-3 years maximum. Other experts say he’ll probably get time served. Diddy’s family and legal team were convinced he’d be released on bail.

Members of the jury have been speaking publicly about their decision. They sat through weeks of testimony from ex-girlfriends, including singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura,” staff members, and law enforcement about his alleged coerced and drug fueled freak-offs and years of inflicting violence upon women.

George, one of the 18 people – which included six alternates – who served on Combs’ jury, spoke with both CNN and The New York Times on Diddy being found guilty on just 2 of 5 charges.

“Reading all my notes and looking back at the evidence, I probably would have reached the same conclusion as the other jurors,” George told CNN anchor and chief legal analyst Laura Coates of the racketeering charge. “I think there was always a little bit of doubt in people’s minds. I think it was a tough case to prove, especially the first (charge of racketeering). There was always a little bit of doubt there, even from the beginning.” He said former Danity Kane and Diddy Dirty Money singer Dawn Richard was made to appear “very not credible” by the defense. “I even wrote in my notebook it was like a takedown,” George said.