Playboy and Maxim Model Dies in Las Vegas: Masuimi Max Was 45

Playboy and Maxim model Masuimi Max had died. According to TMZ, the Las Vegas-based model was found dead in her home after police received a call at 8:30 a.m. PT, with police investigating the cause. No foul play is suspected.

The 45-year-old model started her career back in 2000 and has appeared in publications like Playboy, Maxim, Alt Magazine, Bizarre Magazine and many more. Beyond her modeling appearances, she also showed her more creative side with her style. She also had a badass spiderleg chair scooter contraption during a convention appearance in 2017.

"I'm working on version 3.0 with fully articulated legs, so they all move up and down, and bend at the knee. The first version I created was just a static chair, version 2.0 is this bike.. and 3.0 is going to kick some ass!" she wrote in the caption.

Apart from modeling, Max did have several IMDB credits. Her most high-profile role came in xXx: State of the Union in the uncredited role of Xzibit's girlfriend in the film. She mostly remained a fixture in the alternative modeling scene, though, throughout her career.

Several fans and friends shared their thoughts and tributes on her Instagram page. "I'm so grateful we reconnected thank you for mentoring me when I first started out in this industry and giving me opportunities I cannot believe this is real," one friend wrote in her last post.

"Rest in paradise lovely!," another added. "I always thought you were such a rock star. I'm so saddened to hear of your passing. You will be missed."

Max was scheduled for an appearance at the Vegas Chaos anniversary event on Jan. 27, at the Dive Bar in Las Vegas, according to the New York Post. No cause of death has been released yet.