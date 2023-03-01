Walmart Deals: Patio Furniture from The Pioneer Woman is On Sale Now

By Jennifer Martin

pioneer-woman-patio-furniture.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

Spring is in the air, and we are itching to get outside to enjoy the warmer weather and start in on our gardens. But if your yard is still feeling the winter blues, Walmart has exciting and (very) affordable deals at low prices from The Pioneer Woman. We love this patio and garden collection from Ree Drummond, and we think you will too.

Our faves from The Pioneer Woman patio and garden collection:

If you need more outdoor furniture but don't want to spend hundreds of dollars, Walmart's sale will make your outdoor space pop. The Pioneer Woman promises bright colors, delightful floral patterns, useful gardening tools and plenty of color to really make your backyard or front yard shine. If you are looking forward to building your spring garden, get these products from the new collection now, before they sell out. You'll want to plant something right away.

And hey, if you don't have a yard, don't worry, The Pioneer Woman patio and garden collection at Walmart has small, cute items that would look great on a porch, balcony or even indoor garden space. Give your home, garden, patio or porch a makeover with great style. And you don't even have to go to the store: just shop at Walmart online. But this sale won't last forever, so hurry.

While you're here, don't forget to check out our other collections from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart.

Patio furniture from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart

63bf54ba-ff95-4e9d-ba3f-8500960ca8ad-b289d5c5a598d0a639382b53d961c23b1.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

Yes, this teal outdoor dining set is real. The bright colors will make your yard the center of attention, and the high-quality material means the patio furniture will last for years to come. The table features a traditional lattice pattern, while the two chairs have comfortable, ergonomic back rests. Have a small meal or a cup of tea out here with a loved one. And unlike other garden patio furniture sets, this one is lightweight, so it's easy to transport around your yard, porch, patio, balcony, terrace or wherever you see fit. And the powder-coated finish is both rust-resistant and fade-resistant, and it can handle almost any weather.

The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set, $198

$198 at Walmart

Outdoor planters from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart

349849ba-c75d-4dac-b925-c7536c165653-2a6897e846d1afdda8c14d05d97b70691.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

A raised garden bed adds an element of beauty to your garden, and it's easier on your back and knees too. Get a touch of country charm on your deck or patio in this durable raised garden bed that withstands outdoor elements. A lower shelf is the perfect spot to keep your gardening supplies, while the planter at the top can show off your favorite flowers, shrubs, herbs, veggies and more. There are three drain holes at the bottom to keep plants healthy. Get rustic with your outdoor décor thanks to the patio and garden collection from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart.

This raised bed is 40.2 inches long, 18.2 inches wide and 32 inches tall.

The Pioneer Woman blue wood raised garden bed, $119

$119 at Walmart

Bird feeders from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart

6964d187-8fd3-477c-8400-025c142970b7-b3c45361601dbedb7e06338492ae932e1.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

Get a glimpse of those spring birds with an easy-to-clean deluxe bird feeder from Ree Drummond's brand, The Pioneer Woman. The Folk Geo design is durable, easy to fill with bird seed and has multiple ports for birds to eat from. Most importantly, it will look attractive wherever you put it.

The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo deluxe bird feeder, $25 (down from $28)

$25 at Walmart

Gardening tools from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart

5ab7f115-4003-40af-8662-4fdef4ceedfd-014816000dc8b6a4f44a18419f5fd9571.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

Are you a brand-new gardener, or are you just looking to update your gardening tools? Either way, you can maintain all your prized plants with this bestselling set of garden tools from The Pioneer Woman. It includes a trowel, a cultivator and a pruner. This way, you can prune plants, pull up weeds, transplant flowers, dig holes, break up soil and trim leaves and branches. Even if you don't have a green thumb, this kit can help you develop one. The garden tool set also makes a great gift for birthdays, Easter or Mother's Day.

The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo 3-piece garden tool set, $27 (down from $30)

$27 at Walmart

Outdoor pillows and outdoor rugs from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart

373c27df-27a3-4b51-ae77-fe02960d31d1-773ee254fd5a327448c88bb7305307d21.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

Make your outdoor seating more comfortable and A LOT more attractive by adding these outdoor seat pads to your patio chairs, rocking chairs or any folding seat. You can even bring them on a picnic and sit directly on the ground. It comes with two sets of ties to affix the pillows to chairs and is made of super-durable fabric that will fend off rain, food, grass stains, sun bleaching and dirt. And that vintage-looking floral quilted pattern really can't be beat.

The Pioneer Woman 2-pack multi-color floral patchwork 18-inch by 19-inch outdoor seat pads, $27 (down from $36)

$27 at Walmart

Gardening apparel from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart

fb69c00c-eb7c-4e72-9c43-f21625058074-b0fe9fd71b97e0227256d9f8c5947d1c1.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

Protect yourself from the sun with this gardening straw hat that provides 30 UBF (ultraviolet protection factor) while you're outside in the dirt and grass. It's durable and stylish with an adjustable chin strap to keep the hat on your head whenever the wind picks up. The ribbon and bow are in Ree Drummond's signature Folk Geo pattern. A garden hat like this is functional without sacrificing style. The hat is one size fits most.

The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo gardening hat, $20

$20 at Walmart

Garden stakes from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart

537ae029-3bed-41c2-ae6e-491d5a7bc1c6-d029dc914d96d73f28ae2b83245979541.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

Add some whimsy to your yard or garden with these delightful and unique garden stakes inspired by The Pioneer Woman herself. Each sign comes with two stakes that can be pushed into the ground with ease -- you only need to screw in the stakes once the item arrives. This garden décor will give your outdoor space a flair of country charm with this adorable brown cow and a welcoming "Home Sweet Home" sign.

The Pioneer Woman Home Sweet Home garden stake, $12 (down from $16)

$12 at Walmart

Citronella candles from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart

6974f6b9-a6cb-4197-9d3b-9e5d02fc99e7-cda8abc300db97034774153af581117f1.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

These lovely three-wick citronella candles from Walmart are truly a testament to The Pioneer Woman brand. Each wax candle contains real citronella oil and real cinnamon oil for a pleasant scent that will keep mosquitos and other outdoor pests away and has hours and hours of long-lasting burn. The decorative ceramic base is durable and designed to prevent the candle from tipping over. It's a great addition to your balcony or patio décor -- and best of all, the vessel can be reused or repurposed after the candle runs out.

The Pioneer Woman Mazie Floral 3-wick outdoor citronella candle, $28 (down from $31)

$28 at Walmart

