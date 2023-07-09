Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Maltese swimmer Mya Azzopardi has joined fellow athletes like Andreea Dragoi and Grace Charis in making headlines for her major social media presence. The Maltese National Swimmer, who competes at San Jose State University, has blown up on Instagram and TikTok due to not only her athleticism in the pool but her style, as well.

Mya Azzopardi regularly models swimwear on her Instagram, such as her recent post modeling a gold-colored one-piece swimsuit. We were able to find the swimsuit online, via Arena. Continue on to see photos of Mya Azzopardi's pool-ready look and learn how you can make her look your own.

Arena 50th Anniversary Tech Back One Piece

The piece that Mya Azzopardi is wearing is Arena's 50th Anniversary Tech Back One Piece. The listed price is $78. The garment is made of Arena's own MaxLife Eco performance fabric and features ergonomic straps and front lining (to provide a secure fit while swimming), as well as an open back and medium leg cut height (to allow for a full range of motion).

It comes in sizes 28 to 36.

More Information About Mya Azzopardi

Mya Azzopardi, age 20, boasts big social media followings as she documents her daily life, including 40,800 followers on Instagram, and 24,300 followers (and 986,800 Likes) on TikTok. She also just launched a Threads account. Followers of "world's sexiest swimmer" Andreea Dragoi might recognize Mya Azzopardi, being as she, too, is a San Jose State Spartan.

The Maltese swimmer, who set a Malta national record back in 2018, committed to SJSU back in May 2022 with an excited Instagram post. "I'm so thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at San José State University, in California!" Mya Azzopardi wrote. "I'm so grateful for all those who've supported me on my journey and I can't wait to start this new chapter! Go Spartans!"

The social media personality previously competed in the 2019 World Aquatics Championships and the 2019 Games of the Small States of Europe.