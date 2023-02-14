Get a Spring Makeover for Under $25: You Need to See These 'The Pioneer Woman' Deals at Walmart
Spring is just around the corner, and your home could use a bright and homey refresh to welcome warmth and light back after the winter. It's a lot easier (and cheaper, too) when Walmart has incredible finds from The Pioneer Woman under $25. These are incredible savings on brand-new home essentials you'll love for years to come, all at low Walmart prices.
The designs, colors, and patterns from Ree Drummond's Pioneer Woman label are meant to evoke a down-home, vintage feel that's just perfect for a spring refresh for house. Known for her comfort foods on her hit show The Pioneer Woman on Food Network, her equally cozy products at Walmart are well-loved and often sell out.
Whether you're hoping to buy new items for your kitchen, living room, bedrooms or bathrooms, there's something for everyone from The Pioneer Woman. And the best part is that all of these items from Walmart are under $25, so you can mix and match and buy many new items that go together and will look great in your home.
The Pioneer Woman home décor essentials
Get the best decorations and gadgets for your home with these $25 and under products at Walmart.
The Pioneer Woman Amelia-embossed full-size fragrance warmer
The coral-colored glass fragrance warmer will bring a sweet element of décor into your home. This fragrance warmer is elegant, soft, and goes well with any other The Pioneer Woman home essentials you know and love.
The Pioneer Woman Amelia-embossed full-size fragrance warmer in coral, $18 (down from $22)$18 at Walmart
Those aren't the only decorative fragrance warmers on sale from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart. Choose your favorite below, or mix and match. They're all under $20.
- The Pioneer Woman "Charlie the basset hound" scented wax warmer, $18 (down from $22)
- The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish full-size fragrance warmer, $18 (down from $22)
- The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet full-size fragrance warmer, $18 (down from $22)
The Pioneer Woman mazie three-piece tier and valance set
These gorgeous curtain pieces will bring even more warmth into your home and heart this spring. And they're very affordable, too.
The Pioneer Woman mazie three-piece tier and valance set, $15$15 at Walmart
Check out these other home decorations while you're at it.
- The Pioneer Woman sweet romance kitchen comfort rug, $21
- The Pioneer Woman polyester contemporary decorative farm cow pillow, $15
- The Pioneer Woman sweet romance three-piece tier and valance set, $15
The Pioneer Woman kitchen essentials
Check out Ree Drummond's cookware, bakeware and kitchen gadgets at Walmart, all for $25 and under.
The Pioneer Woman 18-piece mixing bowl set
These bowls are made from melamine, one of the best food-safe plastics on the planet -- they're resistant to scratching, staining, and chipping. The set is BPA-free, and the bottom of each bowl is made with non-slip material to ensure it stays rooted firmly to the counter or table.
The collection comes with an extra-large 5.5-quart bowl, a large 3.9-quart bowl, a medium 2.6-quart bowl, a small 1.8-quart bowl, an extra-small 36-ounce bowl and four 16-ounce prep bowls, all with lids. Whether you use these The Pioneer Woman bowls for food prep, serving or entertaining, you'll love the designs and the durability.
The Pioneer Woman 18-piece melamine mixing bowl set with lids, $23 (reduced from $39)$23 at Walmart
The Pioneer Woman mini Dutch oven pair
These charming enamel-on-steel mini Dutch ovens are sure to be a crowd-pleaser wherever you carry them. Perfect for entertaining, each holds 1.05 quarts of your favorite dips, sauces, or meats. Both come with coordinating lids. They can go into the oven or on any stovetop, too.
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 1.05-quart mini Dutch ovens, $20$20 at Walmart
Get even more The Pioneer Woman kitchen essentials under $25 and you'll be cooking up delicious meals in no time.
- The Pioneer Woman seven-inch novelty plates with rack, $22
- The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose eight-piece mini silicone kitchen tools and ceramic crock set, $16
- The Pioneer Woman single-shelf open-top kitchen storage bin, $15 (down from $18)
- The Pioneer Woman Garden Party two-piece plastic colander set, $8 (down from $12)
The Pioneer Woman bed and bath essentials
Your home could use a quick refresh with beautiful bed and bath items from The Pioneer Woman for under $25
The Pioneer Woman four-piece comforter set
We scan't believe how inexpensive this elegant four-piece comforter set is. It's made from 100% cotton which means it's soft, warm and inviting, and it's all 100% machine-washable. You might find it hard to get out of bed, but you'll definitely be sleeping in style since there are a variety of colors and vintage-inspired patterns available.
The Pioneer Woman four-piece cotton eyelet comforter set, $25 (reduced from $69)$25 at Walmart
The Pioneer Woman four-piece cotton bath towel set
Aren't these chic? The set comes with two full-size towels and two hand towels. They won't create much lint and they're fade-resistant, making them suitable for daily use.
The Pioneer Woman bath towel set in medallion stripe/light school gray, $20 (down from $28)$20 at Walmart
If you want to see the colorful patterns that her other on-sale towel sets have, look no further -- we've got them all right here and even more bedroom or bathroom décor.
- The Pioneer Woman bath towel set in dotted floral/teal thunder, $20 (down from $28)
- The Pioneer Woman bath towel set in sculpted stripe velour/soft silver, $20 (down from $28)
- The Pioneer Woman bath towel set in medallion stripe/coral bell orange, $20 (down from $28)
-
The Pioneer Woman 1.3-gallon stainless steel bathroom step wastebasket in sweet romance, $15 (down from $25)
-
The Pioneer Woman multicolor floral shower curtain, $24
The Pioneer Woman sewing essentials
Did you know that you can bring The Pioneer Woman's famous patterns home and sew your own designs? If you like to sew, Walmart has special deals for you all under $25.
The Pioneer Woman vintage sewing kit0comments
If you love to sew, you'll love this adorable little sewing kit. Even if you don't like sewing, however, it's always a good idea to have some thread and string around to cut fabrics or repair buttons. Included in this package is a sewing cushion, sewing gage, scissors, fabric ruler, seam ripper, sewing needles, needle threader, pins and a matching carrying case.
The Pioneer Woman vintage floral sewing kit, $16$16 at Walmart
Want even more sewing equipment? Many of these sewing kits and fabrics from the Pioneer Woman are on sale now at Walmart.
- The Pioneer Woman sweet rose sewing kit, $16
- The Pioneer Woman heritage floral sewing kit, $18
- The Pioneer Woman mazie sewing kit, $18
- The Pioneer Woman breezy blossom sewing kit, $18
The Pioneer Woman patio and garden essentials
As spring arrives, we'll all be spending more time outside. Be prepared with these adorable under $25 items from The Pioneer Woman.
The Pioneer Woman folk geo deluxe easy clean bird feeder
Get a glimpse of those early spring birds with an easy-to-clean deluxe bird feeder from Ree Drummond's brand, The Pioneer Woman. The folk geo design is durable, easy to fill with bird seed, and has multiple ports for birds to eat from. Most importantly, it will look attractive wherever you put it.
The Pioneer Woman folk geo deluxe bird feeder, $25 (down from $28)$25 at Walmart
There are other great outdoor items at The Pioneer Woman under $25, and you can try them all.
- The Pioneer Woman 16" cast iron plant stand, $20 (down from $29)
- The Pioneer Woman folk geo gardening hat, $20
- The Pioneer Woman vintage floral goatskin leather glove, $15
- The Pioneer Woman 0.26-gallon fresh floral metal watering can, $13
