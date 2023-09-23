Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Maltese swimmer Mya Azzopardi is back with another set of swimsuit shots, and her outfit is one you can grab yourself. The athlete has been blowing up on Instagram alongside sports personalities like Andreea Dragoi and Grace Charis for her social media presence, but she's way more than just a social media influencer. The Maltese National Swimmer currently competes at San Jose State University and is killing it. Her latest outfit shows herself in some competition-ready gear.

We were able to find Mya Azzopardi's latest swimsuit online, via Arena. Continue on to see photos of Mya Azzopardi's pool-ready look and learn how you can make her look your own.

Arena Solid Lace Back One Piece

The piece that Mya Azzopardi is wearing is Arena's Solid Lace Back One Piece. The listed price is $74. The garment is made of Arena's own MaxLife performance fabric and features "skinny, supportive straps, ensuring maximum flexibility across different strokes," as well as a high-cut leg opening and a lace back.

It comes in sizes 22 to 38.

More Information About Mya Azzopardi

Mya Azzopardi, age 20, boasts big social media followings as she documents her daily life, including 44,200 followers on Instagram, and 28,800 followers (and 1 million Likes) on TikTok. She also recently launched a Threads account. Followers of "world's sexiest swimmer" Andreea Dragoi might recognize Mya Azzopardi, being as she, too, is a San Jose State Spartan.

The Maltese swimmer, who set a Malta national record back in 2018, committed to SJSU back in May 2022 with an excited Instagram post. "I'm so thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at San José State University, in California!" Mya Azzopardi wrote. "I'm so grateful for all those who've supported me on my journey and I can't wait to start this new chapter! Go Spartans!"

The social media personality previously competed in the 2019 World Aquatics Championships and the 2019 Games of the Small States of Europe.