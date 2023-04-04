Walmart's New Deals for April 2023 Can Save You a Ton of Money
Walmart+ Day is only weeks away, but of course, Walmart is known for their permanently low prices and incredible savings and rollbacks on top products every single day of the year. The April 2023 deals at Walmart are no different, and our favorite items from brands like The Pioneer Woman, Samsung, Apple and Drew Barrymore's Beautiful brand are deeply discounted. If you want to see more deals from Walmart, keep reading.
Top Walmart items on sale now:
- Epson Expression Home XP-4205 wireless color printer with scanner and copier, $59 (down from $115)
- 24" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $88 (down from $138)
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, $15 (down from $50)
Most items on the Walmart website ship in two days. Walmart+ subscribers can opt for free same-day local delivery with a $35 order minimum. (You can start a 30-day free trial of Walmart plus by tapping the button below.) In many cases, you can buy online and pick up at your local Walmart store, also the same day.Try Walmart+ for free
If you want the latest deals on electronics, fashion, homeware, auto items, grocery products and more, keep reading to see our list of the best offers at Walmart right now. And, psst: if you're hoping to upgrade your patio furniture, you can get these patio sets for under $200 at Walmart. It's an incredible deal. Oh, and Walmart currently has all of these TVs for sale for under $250.
Epson Expression Home XP-4205 wireless color printer with scanner and copier
A home printer is something we all need, for better or for worse -- so the ideal one is a color printer that doesn't take up much space and does printing, scanning and copying for all your at-home office needs. Enter the Espon Expression Home XP-4205. With its stress-free setup, voice-activated printing, wireless connectivity and efficient and economical design, it's just what your home office needs. The printhead is designed to last the life of the printer, and it comes with individual ink cartridges so that you only need to replace the ink you actually use. You can print right from your smartphone, laptop or tablet.
And did we mention it's under $60?
Epson Expression Home XP-4205 wireless color printer with scanner and copier, $59 (down from $115)$59 at Walmart prevnext
Zulu Ace 24-ounce stainless steel soft chug bottle
If you need an on-the-go reusable water bottle but don't want to go broke on the latest $50 model of an expensive name brand, the Zulu Ace soft chug bottle is an attractive option. There's a leak-proof locking lid and a food-grade silicone spout which inhibits bacterial growth. All parts are BPA-free, and Zulu promises their stainless steel vacuum-insulated bottle will give you 24 hours of cold drinks.
Zulu Ace 24-ounce stainless steel soft chug bottle, $20 (down from $23)$20 at Walmart prevnext
Shark Vacmop cordless hard floor vacuum mop with disposable pad
The Shark Vacmop, suitable for hard floors, is an all-in-one system that truly vacuums and locks away the debris that other pad mops would simply push around. Then spray-mop the tough messes. All of this happens with the push of a button, and this affordable system comes with two disposable pads and a bottle of multi-surface cleaner. This lightweight, cordless system even comes with headlights so you can see into dark corners, nooks and crannies.
Shark Vacmop cordless hard floor vacuum mop with disposable pad, $49 (down from $99)$49 at Walmart prevnext
Embrace Your Curves Sloane keyhole-front one-piece swimsuit
It's getting close to being swimsuit season, and you want to wear a sexy bathing suit to the beach or pool. Made of shapewear control fabric Curvetex, this one-piece accents your curves, shows off your assets and smooths out your tummy. The slimming swimsuit will give you a beautiful silhouette and comes with adjustable straps and sewn-in cups.
Available from sizes S to 3X.
Embrace Your Curves Sloane keyhole-front one-piece swimsuit, $28 (down from $35)$28 at Walmart prevnext
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
Get a smart clock without going broke. This smart clock works in every room, and you can see the big display of the time and the temperature all the way across the room. You can say "Hey Google" to talk to the smart assistant built into the smart clock and ask questions, set timers, check the weather, add items to a shopping list or make a hands-free phone call. Plus, you can listen to the latest news, your favorite podcast or great music. You can control over 40,000 compatible smart devices from over 5,000 brands with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential.
It also functions as a built-in dimmable nightlight, and there's a microphone-mute toggle if you don't want it listening.
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, $15 (down from $50)$15 at Walmart prevnext
FitRx Mini Pro massage gun
This mini massager is perfect for both at-home self-massage and for massage on the go if you want quick workout recovery or pressure relief at work. It's a handheld deep tissue massager that can help relax your arms, shoulders, legs, neck, spine and more. It comes with a rechargeable C battery and can work up to six hours on a single charge. It comes with a hard carrying case to keep the massage gun safe while you're out and about. Choose from four different attachment heads.
FitRx Mini Pro massage gun, $40 (down from $79)$40 at Walmart prevnext
L'Oreal Paris Infallible soft matte bronzer
If your skin still has the cold weather blahs, get that sun-kissed glow with this 24-hour bronzer from L'Oréal Paris. Infallible Fresh Wear is a long-wear powder with a soft matte finish. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, heatproof, humidity-proof and sweatproof, but it's still made with a breathable and lightweight formula.
L'Oreal Paris Infallible soft matte bronzer, $11 (down from $28)$11 at Walmart
Need a brush to apply the bronzer with? Get this gorgeous, brightly colored makeup brush that's perfect for applying bronzer.
Real Techniques Galactic Glo hue blush makeup brush, $6 (down from $9)$6 at Walmart prevnext
Walmart+
If you're already getting delivery orders from Walmart (or, ahem, Amazon) then you can save money by signing up for Walmart+ today. You'll get Walmart's low prices at an even bigger discount when you sign up for the membership subscription. With all the perks of becoming a Walmart+ member, you really can save money and live better. Try it free for 30 days, then pay only $12.95 a month.
Save money and switch to Walmart+ today, $13 a month after a free 30-day trial$13 a month at Walmart prevnext
Beautiful 6-quart touchscreen air fryer
This is one of the most attractive air fryers on the market. No more clunky stainless steel here. Cooking is easy with the touch-activated display and high-performance circular heat technology. It also holds a lot of food in its six-quart crisping tray, making amounts that serve five to seven people.
Beautiful six-quart touchscreen air fryer, $68 (down from $89)$68 at Walmart prevnext
Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set
We really can't believe this deal, and it's definitely not going to last forever. High-quality, steel-enforced rattan furniture like this for less than $250? Yes, and each piece Is thickly cushioned for maximum comfort. It's easy to wipe away spills from the glass-top outdoor table, and all of the cushion covers are machine-washable. If you have a pool, this is the ideal poolside furniture set, but it will really liven up any backyard all on its own. Each set comes with one loveseat bench, two single chairs and a glass-top coffee table.
Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)$190 at Walmart prevnext
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
This is a much more affordable alternative to other name-brand ear buds and they have the same high-quality audio features. Right now, they're on sale. The Samsung Galaxy buds come with active noise cancellation, seamless connectively with your watch and phone, a lightweight and comfortable fit for your ears and, of course, excellent and well-balanced audio. These are in graphite, but they're also available in lavender, olive and white.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $109 (down from $149)$109 at Walmart prevnext
24" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV
Walmart has its own brand of LED smart TVs with Roku: Onn. And it's the cheapest TV on this list. You can use the remote or the sound of your own voice (with the Roku app) to control this television, and it's smart-home ready, waiting for access to Apple Home, Amazon Alexa or Google Home. The Onn Roku TV comes with three HDMI connections, one composite, one USB, one optical, one coaxial/cable and one headphone jack, so you can stay connected to your favorite forms of entertainment.
If you need a new budget-friendly smart TV for under $100, go with Onn.
24" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $88 (down from $138)$88 at Walmart
If you want a bigger Onn TV, there are even more options:
- 50" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $198 (down from $238)
- 32" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $98 (down from $144)
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo deluxe bird feeder
Get a glimpse of those early birds in your backyard or front lawn with an easy-to-clean deluxe bird feeder from Ree Drummond's Walmart brand, Pioneer Woman. The design is gorgeous, but the bird feeder is durable, easy to fill with bird seed, has multiple ports for birds to eat from, and most importantly, it will look attractive wherever you put it.
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo deluxe bird feeder, $25 (down from $28)$25 at Walmart prevnext
Sealy Cool & Clean 10" gel memory foam mattress
You can get great furniture at Walmart. Right now, you can get a new gel memory foam queen mattress for less than $600. The gel-infused memory foam layer is available in 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch heights, and the mattress comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen and king sizes.
Sealy Cool & Clean 10" gel memory foam mattress (queen), $598 (down from $700)$598 at Walmart prevnext
Apple iPad
In need of a new tablet? This Apple iPad is on sale for less than $300. The 10.2-inch display comes with true tone technology for the optimal display and has up to 10 hours of battery life. It comes with a lightning charger and a whopping 256GB of storage in this Apple iPad option which is on sale.
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 64GB storage, $269 (down from $329)$269 at Walmart
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $399 (down from $479)$399 at Walmart
If you have an iPad, you might miss having a keyboard from time to time. Luckily, Apple has a solution: their smart keyboard. It fits many iPad, iPad Pro and iPad Air models. This full-size keyboard doesn't need to pair or charge, and when you're done using it, the Apple smart keyboard will fold into a lightweight cover for your iPad, helping to keep it safe.
Apple smart keyboard for iPad, $120 (reduced from $159)$120 at Walmart prevnext
Aicok 5.5-quart stand mixer with double hook
It's not everyday you get a stand mixer for under $100, but that's exactly what Walmart is offering right now. This 5.5-quart model comes with double dough hooks to emulate two kneading hands, making your breads and dough come out better than ever. There are also whisk and paddle beater attachments. The Aicok stand mixer comes in six speeds so you can mix, beat, cream. whip, whisk, knead, and more.
Aicok 5.5-quart stand mixer with double hook, $90 (down from $185)$90 at Walmart prevnext
Crocs unisex bistro slip resistant clog
These Crocs are amazing, admit it. If you have to be on your feet on slick floors all day, Crocs at Work make shoes that are extra-resistant to slipping. If you don't like the plain black, these grippy clog sandals come in a variety of fun prints -- including bananas and ahem, special plant leaves – at the link below.
Crocs at Work unisex bistro slip resistant clog, $30 (originally $50)$30 at Walmart prevnext
Squishmallows 5" Snack A-Squad 6-pack mini plush doll set
Some of your favorite foods are included in this set of mini Squishmallows plushies. This is the Snack A-Squad, which includes Fresa the pastry, Dorina the cake, Paulton the chocolate bar, Renne the coffee cup, Rayen the pancake stack and Raisy the ramen noodles.
Squishmallows 5" Snack A-Squad 6-pack mini plush doll set, $40 (down from $50)$40 at Walmart
But for the same price, you can get even more snack-themed stuffies. How about Tex the Taco, Bernice the Boba Tea, Sinclair the Avocado Toast, Bernado the Burrito, Lulu the Pineapple or Clara the Cupcake? Okay, now I'm hungry.
Squishmallows 5" food series 6-pack plush set, $40 (down from $50)$40 at Walmart prevnext
65" LG Class 4K OLED smart TV with Dolby Vision
The self-lit OLED pixels of an LG Class smart TV offer over a billion colors and ideal contrast for watching your favorite films and TV shows. The Dolby features offer premium screen enhancement, and true cinema buffs can watch content in a customized Filmmaker Mode and see the latest movies the way the director intended. It also comes with features specifically for sports fans and gamers, so your LG TV experience can be customized to your entertainment preferences and needs.
65" LG Class 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision, $1,539 (down from $3,786)$1,539 at Walmart prevnext
Carote 5-piece nonstick cookware sets with detachable handle
If you need (or want) an attractive cookware set but have a small kitchen without a lot of pantry space, Carote has you covered. The eco-friendly, white granite coating looks similar to the pricier Caraway kitchenware collection but comes at a fraction of the cost. This set comes with a detachable handle to use on any of the five pieces included, but in a way that you can still stack the pots and pans. Right now, it's on sale $35. The 10-piece cookware collection comes with a removable handle, an eight-inch frying pan, an 11-inch frying pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan and a glass lid with a silicone ring.
Plus, there are no toxic chemicals in the nonstick coating.
Carote 5-piece nonstick cookware sets with detachable handle, $35 (down from $75)$35 at Walmart prev