Walmart's New Deals for April 2023 Can Save You a Ton of Money

Epson Expression Home XP-4205 wireless color printer with scanner and copier (Photo: Walmart) A home printer is something we all need, for better or for worse -- so the ideal one is a color printer that doesn't take up much space and does printing, scanning and copying for all your at-home office needs. Enter the Espon Expression Home XP-4205. With its stress-free setup, voice-activated printing, wireless connectivity and efficient and economical design, it's just what your home office needs. The printhead is designed to last the life of the printer, and it comes with individual ink cartridges so that you only need to replace the ink you actually use. You can print right from your smartphone, laptop or tablet. And did we mention it's under $60? Epson Expression Home XP-4205 wireless color printer with scanner and copier, $59 (down from $115) $59 at Walmart

Zulu Ace 24-ounce stainless steel soft chug bottle (Photo: Walmart) If you need an on-the-go reusable water bottle but don't want to go broke on the latest $50 model of an expensive name brand, the Zulu Ace soft chug bottle is an attractive option. There's a leak-proof locking lid and a food-grade silicone spout which inhibits bacterial growth. All parts are BPA-free, and Zulu promises their stainless steel vacuum-insulated bottle will give you 24 hours of cold drinks. Zulu Ace 24-ounce stainless steel soft chug bottle, $20 (down from $23) $20 at Walmart

Shark Vacmop cordless hard floor vacuum mop with disposable pad (Photo: Walmart) The Shark Vacmop, suitable for hard floors, is an all-in-one system that truly vacuums and locks away the debris that other pad mops would simply push around. Then spray-mop the tough messes. All of this happens with the push of a button, and this affordable system comes with two disposable pads and a bottle of multi-surface cleaner. This lightweight, cordless system even comes with headlights so you can see into dark corners, nooks and crannies. Shark Vacmop cordless hard floor vacuum mop with disposable pad, $49 (down from $99) $49 at Walmart

Embrace Your Curves Sloane keyhole-front one-piece swimsuit (Photo: Walmart) It's getting close to being swimsuit season, and you want to wear a sexy bathing suit to the beach or pool. Made of shapewear control fabric Curvetex, this one-piece accents your curves, shows off your assets and smooths out your tummy. The slimming swimsuit will give you a beautiful silhouette and comes with adjustable straps and sewn-in cups. Available from sizes S to 3X. Embrace Your Curves Sloane keyhole-front one-piece swimsuit, $28 (down from $35) $28 at Walmart

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential (Photo: Walmart) Get a smart clock without going broke. This smart clock works in every room, and you can see the big display of the time and the temperature all the way across the room. You can say "Hey Google" to talk to the smart assistant built into the smart clock and ask questions, set timers, check the weather, add items to a shopping list or make a hands-free phone call. Plus, you can listen to the latest news, your favorite podcast or great music. You can control over 40,000 compatible smart devices from over 5,000 brands with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential. It also functions as a built-in dimmable nightlight, and there's a microphone-mute toggle if you don't want it listening. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, $15 (down from $50) $15 at Walmart

FitRx Mini Pro massage gun (Photo: Walmart) This mini massager is perfect for both at-home self-massage and for massage on the go if you want quick workout recovery or pressure relief at work. It's a handheld deep tissue massager that can help relax your arms, shoulders, legs, neck, spine and more. It comes with a rechargeable C battery and can work up to six hours on a single charge. It comes with a hard carrying case to keep the massage gun safe while you're out and about. Choose from four different attachment heads. FitRx Mini Pro massage gun, $40 (down from $79) $40 at Walmart

Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set (Photo: Walmart) We really can't believe this deal, and it's definitely not going to last forever. High-quality, steel-enforced rattan furniture like this for less than $250? Yes, and each piece Is thickly cushioned for maximum comfort. It's easy to wipe away spills from the glass-top outdoor table, and all of the cushion covers are machine-washable. If you have a pool, this is the ideal poolside furniture set, but it will really liven up any backyard all on its own. Each set comes with one loveseat bench, two single chairs and a glass-top coffee table. Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448) $190 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (Photo: Walmart) This is a much more affordable alternative to other name-brand ear buds and they have the same high-quality audio features. Right now, they're on sale. The Samsung Galaxy buds come with active noise cancellation, seamless connectively with your watch and phone, a lightweight and comfortable fit for your ears and, of course, excellent and well-balanced audio. These are in graphite, but they're also available in lavender, olive and white. Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $109 (down from $149) $109 at Walmart

Aicok 5.5-quart stand mixer with double hook (Photo: Walmart) It's not everyday you get a stand mixer for under $100, but that's exactly what Walmart is offering right now. This 5.5-quart model comes with double dough hooks to emulate two kneading hands, making your breads and dough come out better than ever. There are also whisk and paddle beater attachments. The Aicok stand mixer comes in six speeds so you can mix, beat, cream. whip, whisk, knead, and more. Aicok 5.5-quart stand mixer with double hook, $90 (down from $185) $90 at Walmart

Crocs unisex bistro slip resistant clog (Photo: Walmart) These Crocs are amazing, admit it. If you have to be on your feet on slick floors all day, Crocs at Work make shoes that are extra-resistant to slipping. If you don't like the plain black, these grippy clog sandals come in a variety of fun prints -- including bananas and ahem, special plant leaves – at the link below. Crocs at Work unisex bistro slip resistant clog, $30 (originally $50) $30 at Walmart

65" LG Class 4K OLED smart TV with Dolby Vision (Photo: Walmart) The self-lit OLED pixels of an LG Class smart TV offer over a billion colors and ideal contrast for watching your favorite films and TV shows. The Dolby features offer premium screen enhancement, and true cinema buffs can watch content in a customized Filmmaker Mode and see the latest movies the way the director intended. It also comes with features specifically for sports fans and gamers, so your LG TV experience can be customized to your entertainment preferences and needs. 65" LG Class 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision, $1,539 (down from $3,786) $1,539 at Walmart