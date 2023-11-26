Thanksgiving is over, and most people are shifting into the holiday spirit for Christmas — even if the weather isn't quite cold enough yet. This throwback photo of Katy Perry is the perfect exampel of that, and shows the American Idol judge coming summer fashion and major Christmas vibes. The "Dark Horse" singer share this photo of herself in a sexy Santa Claus outfit back in 2019, earning plenty of praise from her millions of fans. At the time, she was counting down the days until Christmas with her own "25 Days of Cozy" advent calendar.

"Did you see the 25 Days of Cozy advent calendar reveal? Make sure you're following along every day for a first look at giveaways, clips, and photos like this one!" Perry wrote in the caption for the photo, adding a Santa emoji. The surprise for day one on the advent calendar was the Santa photo. Although it was just the picture, fans embraced the festive spirit of the snap.

"So stunning!!! You're my Santa... can't wait to see what the rest of 25 days of cozy brings," one fan wrote. Another excited fan chimed in, "YOU BABY ARE SERVIN AND WE LOVE IT."

The name of Perry's advent calendar wass a reference to her 2018 Christmas single "Cozy Little Christmas." The song was written by Perry with Grammy-nominated producer Greg Wells with singer-songwriter Ferras Alqaisi and was initially released as an Amazon Music exclusive. The song was inspired by her trip to Copenhagen with her family in 2017.

"It was actually inspired by our last Christmas together with my family, which was last year in Copenhagen," Perry said in a clip released by Entertainment Tonight at the time. "The Danish really know how to do Christmas! They have so many different traditions — they have special chocolates they buy, they have a Christmas beer, they light real candles on the Christmas tree, you hold hands and you dance around and I was like, 'Man, I want that.'"

The "Roar" and "Firework" singer later added, "It's something you can't buy... It's just a feeling." For Perry, the "holidays mean family," she said in 2018. "They mean coziness, and everybody having that feeling of togetherness. And cooking and eating and taking lots of naps."