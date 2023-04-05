The Pioneer Woman Live: Our Favorite Finds From Her Walmart Livestream
Ree Drummond revealed her favorite items from the spring 2023 outdoor collection of her The Pioneer Woman brand at a Walmart live event on Tuesday night -- and we have to say, they're our favorite items now, too. She and her daughter, Alex, held a 30-minute showcase where they showed off beautiful products that would look great on your patio now that the weather is warming up. (She says live plants are coming soon too!)
Top items from The Pioneer Woman's live event at Walmart:
- The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set, $198 (down from $250)
- The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo ceramic top plant stand, $25 (down from $35)
- The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo 3-piece garden tool set, $27 (down from $30)
Your backyard, patio, deck, balcony or sunroom will look utterly gorgeous with these curated items from The Pioneer Woman. You can completely redesign your outdoor space to look just like The Pioneer Woman, or you can buy one or two of your favorites to add a pop of color with fun designs. Either way, you'll bring beauty to your garden area with outdoor pillows, outdoor rugs, patio furniture, planters, gardening tools, birdfeeders and gardening stakes -- plus, Drummond showed off her latest apparel and dinnerware products.
We here at PopCulture love The Pioneer Woman, and this spring 2023 collection from the Walmart live event starring Ree Drummond perfectly demonstrates why. With low Walmart prices, discounted items and deep savings, you can treat yourself. Check out the latest stoneware from The Pioneer Woman, stay up-to-date with her spring fashion selections, or see other great deals at Walmart right now.
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set
Yes, this teal outdoor dining set is real. The bright colors will make your yard the center of attention, and the high-quality material means the patio furniture will last for years to come. The table features a traditional lattice pattern, while the two chairs have comfortable, ergonomic back rests. Have a small meal or a cup of tea out here with a loved one. And unlike other garden patio furniture sets, this one is lightweight, so it's easy to transport around your yard, porch, patio, balcony, terrace or wherever you see fit. And the powder-coated finish is both rust-resistant and fade-resistant, and it can handle almost any weather.
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set, $198 (down from $250)$198 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Delaney multicolor floral 7.5-foot tilting patio umbrella
This shady, hexagon-shaped outdoor umbrella would be the perfect addition to the outdoor bistro set above. With a push-up lifting mechanism to close and open the 7.5-foot umbrella, it's easy to use and capable of creating shade for 42- to 54-inch tables. The Delaney floral design pairs perfectly with almost any patio table and will add brightness to your backyard. It can be used with a 30-pound base for a table or a 70-pound base to be free-standing, though neither is included. You can get a 30-pound base here for $25 or a heftier base here on sale for $50.
The Pioneer Woman Delaney multicolor floral 7.5-foot tilting patio umbrella, $50$50 at Walmart
- Mainstays 30-pound black round matte concrete patio umbrella base, $25
- Costway 220-pound capacity fillable heavy-duty market stand umbrella base, $50 (reduced from $70)
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo 5' x 7' outdoor rug
The outdoor rug collection from The Pioneer Woman is truly something else, with many rugs available in multiple sizes, colors, patterns and prices ranging from $67 to $109. Each of these durable, well-made rugs mixes and matches with the outdoor pillows and other patio décor available from The Pioneer Woman. The turquoise, orange and pink Folk Geo pattern rug featured is one of Ree Drummond's personal favorites.
And like she said in the live event, one of the best parts about an outdoor rug is that it can work inside or outside.
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo 5' x 7' outdoor rug, $67$67 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo ceramic top plant stand
All these teals, oranges, and creams are coming together in these gorgeous hand-selected pieces from The Pioneer Woman, and this plant stand is no exception. Place your favorite plant right on top of it -- it's weather- and rust-resistant, but the ceramic top with vintage flair is still decorative and beautiful. It can also double as an accent piece in a patio furniture set.
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo ceramic top plant stand, $25 (down from $35)$25 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Watering Can outdoor pillow
Make your outdoor seating more comfortable and A LOT more attractive by adding these outdoor pillows as an accent to your favorite outdoor patio furniture. It would also work with rocking chairs or a gorgeous porch swing. Ree loves the watering can design on the front, and it is made of super-durable fabric that will fend off rain, food, grass stains, sun bleaching and dirt. And that vintage-looking floral quilted pattern really can't be beat. The pillow is 14" x 20".
The Pioneer Woman Watering Can 14" x 20" outdoor rectangle pillow, $20$20 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Flower Truck garden stake
Add some whimsy to your yard or garden with these delightful and unique garden stakes inspired by The Pioneer Woman herself. Each sign comes with two stakes that can be pushed into the ground with ease -- you only need to screw in the stakes once the item arrives. This garden décor will give your outdoor space a flair of country charm. This garden stake features Charlie, Ree's beloved basset hound, in a Drummond Ranch truck with bouquets of flowers in the back. And the wheels really spin!
The Pioneer Woman Flower Truck garden stake, $12$12 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms stoneware collection
Charming and elegant, this four-person dinnerware set has dinner plates, salad plates and bowls featuring your favorite garden blooms. This is the perfect set of dishes for springtime, if you ask me -- and the perfect thing to serve an outdoor meal on, if you want to. Ree said this pattern was her favorite.
The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 12-piece stoneware set, $54
Make sure you get a serving bowl and serving platter to go with your dinner set. You can make some of the top-rated recipes from The Pioneer Woman and serve them in style on these exquisite designs that look a lot more expensive than they are.
- The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms stoneware serve platter, $22
- The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms stoneware serve bowl, $21
The Pioneer Woman tie front top
With a subtle pattern and a bright pink color, this flattering V-neckline is paired with delicate flutter sleeves and a tie front at the waist. It can be worn with your favorite pair of jeans for unbeatable style. It's the one that Alex, her daughter, personally wore to Walmart's live event at the Drummond ranch. The blouse is available from XS to 3XL.
The Pioneer Woman tie front top, $19$19 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman micro-ruffle collar long-sleeve blouse
Ree Drummond wore this long-sleeved blouse with a micro-ruffle collar to Walmart's live event. Made of 100% rayon, this pullover shirt has a V-neck with a self-tie and long raglan sleeves with elasticized bracelet hems. Ruffle details are at the front and on the sleeves. It's available in Gingham Moss (pictured) and Gingham Orchid.
Sizes are available from XS to 3X.
The Pioneer Woman micro-ruffle collar long-sleeve blouse in Gingham Moss, $20$20 at Walmart
The Pioneer Woman micro-ruffle collar long-sleeve blouse in Gingham Orchid, $20$20 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo 3-piece garden tool set
Are you brand new to gardening, or are you simply looking to update your gardening tools? Either way, you can maintain all your prized plants with this bestselling set of garden tools from The Pioneer Woman. It includes a trowel, a cultivator and a pruner. This way, you can prune plants, pull up weeds, transplant flowers, dig holes, break up soil and trim leaves and branches. Even if you don't have a green thumb, this kit can help you develop one.
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo 3-piece garden tool set, $27 (down from $30)$27 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo metal watering can
Keep matching the Folk Geo pattern to everything else from the new outdoor collection from The Patio Woman with this metal watering can. It has a long sprinkler spout and a capacity over half a gallon to make your life easier. The durable steel design will last from one gardening season to the next, so water your porch plants or your indoor flowers with this beautiful watering can.
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo 0.53-gallon metal watering can, $18$18 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Fresh Floral decorative glass hummingbird feeder
If you love hummingbirds, draw them to your home all season long with this gorgeous red-patterned floral design, sure to attract their attention. There's a built-in ant moat that can be filled with water to detract them from reaching the nectar. The two-part base system can be easily taken apart for a thorough cleaning. There are six ports for hummers to choose from and a perching ring for them to enjoy.
The Pioneer Woman Fresh Floral decorative glass hummingbird feeder, $14$14 at Walmart prev