The Pioneer Woman Has a New Stoneware Collection at Walmart That You Need to See

We love Food Network star Ree Drummond's kitchenware from her lifestyle brand, The Pioneer Woman, at Walmart. She's especially known for her kitchen essentials, home appliances, clothing line and gardening supplies. But her latest stoneware collections are truly a gorgeous addition to her many Walmart offerings, and we think you'll love them.

Shop these great stoneware deals from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart:

Whether you're looking to have add a couple of pieces to your china collection or just want durable dinnerware that looks antique without antique prices, The Pioneer Woman at Walmart can give you everything you want and more. From vintage-looking designs to rustic patterns and selections full of country charm, there's something for every home cook and dinner party host. And unlike a lot of china, these pieces are dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe.

This isn't the first time something from The Pioneer Woman has gone on sale at Walmart for an unbelievable price, and it probably won't be the last. We'll keep you updated on the latest and greatest deals from The Pioneer Woman's brand at Walmart -- but in the meantime, make sure you check out this deal and some of our other favorite finds. You'll almost feel like you're on the Food Network yourself, just like Ree Drummond.

Fancy Flourish collection

The Fancy Flourish collection from The Pioneer Woman comes with a red-forward color design and a vivid floral design that won't wash off.

The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 12-piece stoneware set

This four-person dinnerware set has the striking Fancy Flourish pattern for a pop of gorgeous color, and it's all made with durable stoneware. It comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates and four bowls.

The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 12-piece stoneware set, $49 (originally $54)

Heritage Floral collection

The Heritage Floral collection is heavy on the blue with big red roses that draw your eyeline. The dishes are almost too pretty to eat on -- almost.

The Pioneer Woman Heritage Floral 12-piece stoneware dinnerware set

This four-person dinnerware set has the striking Heritage Floral pattern for a pop of gorgeous color, and it's all made with durable stoneware. It comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates and four bowls. People will be really impressed when you bring out these dishes -- it'll be like you just visited an antiques store.

The Pioneer Woman Heritage Floral 12-piece stoneware dinnerware set, $43 (down from $54)

Don't forget to get these other accessories in the same pattern:

Keepsake Floral collection

This collection might be my favorite. This is the sort of thing you'd see at a specialty home goods store for $200 a plate, but instead, you get Walmart prices and a sophisticated floral pattern that are sure to be the centerpiece of your table.

The Pioneer Woman Keepsake Floral 12-piece stoneware set

With four bowls, four salad plates and four dinner plates in each set, you can always double or even triple the order if you need a set of eight or a set of 12 instead. And with this dinnerware set, you can afford to.

The Pioneer Woman Keepsake Floral 12-piece stoneware dinnerware set, $54



While you're at it, get this serving platter for the meat or main dish at your fancy dinner to match the rest of your Keepsake Floral stoneware.

The Pioneer Woman Keepsake Floral stoneware serve platter, $22

Brilliant Blooms collection

If you love flowers and colors, this is the pattern for you. And there are more stoneware selections for this pattern than any of the others, so you can really mix-and-match to get a whole new china collection, if you want.

The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 12-piece stoneware set

Charming and elegant, this four-person dinnerware set has dinner plates, salad plates and bowls featuring your favorite garden blooms. This is the perfect set of dishes for springtime, if you ask me.

The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 12-piece stoneware set, $54



Make sure you get a serving bowl and serving platter to go with your dinner set.

More stoneware options from The Pioneer Woman

There are more than just dinnerware sets to choose from at Walmart -- these delightful odds and ends can add whimsy and magic to your kitchen.

The Pioneer Woman stacking 3-piece stoneware canister set

Each of these stoneware containers is around five inches, and they all have acacia wood lids that stack perfectly on top of each other. These are great for coffee grounds, loose herbs, dried tea and more. They all come in vintage floral and polka-dot patterns that will brighten any kitchen.

The Pioneer Woman stacking 3-piece stoneware canister set, $25

Even more from The Pioneer Woman you won't want to miss



Want to keep shopping? You can keep upgrading your kitchen for Valentine's Day with these other wonderful products. Check out these other deals from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart.

