Amazon's Adorable Floral Dresses Are Perfect for Spring and Start At Only $13
Spring is blooming all around us, and there's no better way to enjoy the season than to get a brand-new Easter dress full of ruffles, florals, cozy materials and bold colors. But even if you don't celebrate Easter, you still deserve a dress from Amazon. After all, prices start at only $13.
Top deals:
- Amazon Essentials women's standard solid surplice dress, starting at $16
- Nagoo midi wrap dress, $20 (down from $36)
- Adrianna Papell women's floral printed tie-neck dress, starting at $98 (lowered from $159)
The spring styles for March 2023 are already selling out fast on Amazon, thanks to their great prices, so if you love fashion, don't miss out. If you're looking for other Amazon deals, are interested in Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale, want $23 leggings or prefer spring 2023 fashion from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart, we've got you covered.
But if you want to see the absolutely gorgeous selection of spring dresses from Amazon, keep scrolling. We love these floral dresses, and we (really) think you will too. Check out Amazon's entire spring collection here.
Dokotoo women's deep V-neck ruffle mini dress
With long sleeves, ruffles and floral patterns to die for, this Amazon dress is a bestseller, and it's easy to see why. There's a keyhole in the back (with a single button closure) and flared full-length sleeves to go along with it. Pair this with a statement necklace and wedges or boots.
Available in 49 colors or patterns, from sizes XS to XXL.
Dokotoo women's deep V-neck ruffle mini dress, starting at $31$31 at Amazon prevnext
Romwe women's sweet scallop flared A-line skater dress
With a halter neck, a scallop hem, stretchy fabric and a zipper closure, this dress is the perfect thing to wear when the weather starts getting just a little warmer. And if it's still not very warm where you live, you can pair this with an adorable cardigan or pullover.
Available in 12 colors or patterns, from sizes XS to XL.
Romwe women's sweet scallop flared A-line skater dress, $13$13 at Amazon prevnext
Prettygarden women's floral tiered ruffle boho swing dress
Reader, I bought this dress -- and I'm not alone. One reviewer wrote, "The dress fits well. It's the perfect summer dress. The sleeves are not tight at all. The length is a nice fit." Another reviewer said, "I absolutely love this dress! The fit is nice and the color is so pretty. It'll be perfect for my trip to Aruba. I might have to buy another one!"
Available in eight different colors, from sizes S to XL.
Prettygarden women's floral tiered ruffle boho swing dress, $37$37 at Amazon prevnext
BTFBM one-shoulder sleeveless flowy maxi dress
If you don't have a one-shoulder dress yet, do yourself a favorite and get this one in this extraordinary floral design. All eyes will be on you when you walk into a room wearing this. We like the model's gladiator sandals in the photo too.
Available in 42 colors and patterns, from sizes S to XXL.
BTFBM one-shoulder sleeveless flowy maxi dress, $38 after coupon (down from $43)$38 at Amazon prevnext
Nagoo midi wrap dress
This is the floral dress that just screams "spring." Let your hair down and wear your favorite sunglasses on a walk in the park in this 100% rayon wrap dress. And right now, it's almost half-off.
Available in 13 colors and patterns, from sizes S to XL.
Nagoo midi wrap dress, $20 (down from $36)$20 at Amazon prevnext
Prettygarden bodycon puff sleeve mermaid dress
If you want a tight fit, try this bodycon mermaid-hem, ruched cocktail dress in a lovely floral pattern. "I usually steer clear of form fitting dresses, but I am glad I decided to take the risk," wrote one reviewer. "This was a perfect dress for the formal event of going to a wedding and I cannot wait to wear it out on date night. The colors and shape were exactly as they were shown in the picture. I love this dress!"
Available in 18 colors and patterns, from sizes S to XXL.
Prettygarden bodycon puff sleeve mermaid dress, $39 after coupon (down from $41)$39 at Amazon prevnext
Blencot women's bohemian floral long-sleeve maxi dress
If you want a big, floral, 100% polyester pattern maxi dress with long sleeves, this is the dress for you. It's not quite summer yet, but this dress can work in almost any weather. It has ruffles, a pretty V-neck and a boho style you'll love.
Available in 28 different colors in patterns, from sizes S to XL.
Blencot women's bohemian floral long-sleeve maxi dress, starting at $39$39 and up at Amazon prevnext
Amazon Essentials women's standard solid surplice dress
Did you know that Amazon Essentials has spring styles available up to 6X? That's right. And the prices are usually better than brand-name clothing. With a V-neckline and a flared hem, this luxe jersey dress looks great on every body.
Available in 17 colors and patterns, from sizes XS to 6X.
Amazon Essentials women's standard solid surplice dress, starting at $16$16 and up at Amazon prevnext
Adrianna Papell women's floral printed tie-neck dress
If you do happen to want a name-brand dress, this semi-formal chiffon sleeveless dress with a tie neck is basically the perfect Easter dress. It's a fit and flare dress with a zipper enclosure, and it's currently rated five stars on Amazon. Plus, it's 40% off right now.
Available from sizes 2 to 16.
Adrianna Papell women's floral printed tie-neck dress, starting at $98 (lowered from $159)$98 and up at Amazon prevnext
Prettygarden women's high-low flowy sundress
This high-low, flowy sundress has cap sleeves and a delicate V-neck to flatter your figure. "I really, really like this dress. The print is so pretty and love the way the bottom ruffle flows when you walk. It's long in the back, but not scraping the ground long on me (I'm 5'6") so I could wear with sandals or heels. Fit is true to size -- I typically wear small in dresses and that's what I got," wrote one reviewer.
Available in 10 colors and patterns, from sizes S to XXL.
Prettygarden women's high-low flowy sundress, starting at $33 after coupon (down from $49)$33 and up at Amazon prev