Amazon's Adorable Floral Dresses Are Perfect for Spring and Start At Only $13

Dokotoo women's deep V-neck ruffle mini dress (Photo: Amazon) With long sleeves, ruffles and floral patterns to die for, this Amazon dress is a bestseller, and it's easy to see why. There's a keyhole in the back (with a single button closure) and flared full-length sleeves to go along with it. Pair this with a statement necklace and wedges or boots. Available in 49 colors or patterns, from sizes XS to XXL. Dokotoo women's deep V-neck ruffle mini dress, starting at $31 $31 at Amazon

Romwe women's sweet scallop flared A-line skater dress (Photo: Amazon) With a halter neck, a scallop hem, stretchy fabric and a zipper closure, this dress is the perfect thing to wear when the weather starts getting just a little warmer. And if it's still not very warm where you live, you can pair this with an adorable cardigan or pullover. Available in 12 colors or patterns, from sizes XS to XL. Romwe women's sweet scallop flared A-line skater dress, $13 $13 at Amazon

Prettygarden women's floral tiered ruffle boho swing dress (Photo: Amazon) Reader, I bought this dress -- and I'm not alone. One reviewer wrote, "The dress fits well. It's the perfect summer dress. The sleeves are not tight at all. The length is a nice fit." Another reviewer said, "I absolutely love this dress! The fit is nice and the color is so pretty. It'll be perfect for my trip to Aruba. I might have to buy another one!" Available in eight different colors, from sizes S to XL. Prettygarden women's floral tiered ruffle boho swing dress, $37 $37 at Amazon

Nagoo midi wrap dress (Photo: Amazon) This is the floral dress that just screams "spring." Let your hair down and wear your favorite sunglasses on a walk in the park in this 100% rayon wrap dress. And right now, it's almost half-off. Available in 13 colors and patterns, from sizes S to XL. Nagoo midi wrap dress, $20 (down from $36) $20 at Amazon

Prettygarden bodycon puff sleeve mermaid dress (Photo: Amazon) If you want a tight fit, try this bodycon mermaid-hem, ruched cocktail dress in a lovely floral pattern. "I usually steer clear of form fitting dresses, but I am glad I decided to take the risk," wrote one reviewer. "This was a perfect dress for the formal event of going to a wedding and I cannot wait to wear it out on date night. The colors and shape were exactly as they were shown in the picture. I love this dress!" Available in 18 colors and patterns, from sizes S to XXL. Prettygarden bodycon puff sleeve mermaid dress, $39 after coupon (down from $41) $39 at Amazon