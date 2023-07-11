These Prime Day Deals at Amazon Will Blow Your Mind, and They're All Under $50

LifeStraw personal water filter (Photo: Amazon) This drinking straw -- perfect for camping, hiking and emergency preparedness -- can remove 99% of waterborne bacteria, including salmonella and E. Coli, and 99% of waterborne parasites and microplastics. All claims are verified by science-backed laboratories, and each straw can provide 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water with proper use and maintenance. LifeStraw personal water filter, $12 (down from $20) 12 at Amazon prevnext

Dewalt 20V Max LED work light (Photo: Amazon) Let there be light! If you need a reliable and adaptable flashlight choose the Dewalt 20V Max with LED lights. It offers brighter visibility, thanks to increased lumens, and comes with a handy pivoting head and hands-free capabilities. When paired with lithium batteries, it can provide up to 11 hours of light. Dewalt 20V Max LED work light, $38 (down from $84)

Apple AirTag (Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images) Track and find your belongings effortlessly with Apple AirTag's Bluetooth and Precision Finding technology. Set it up in a tap and enjoy peace of mind during your travels. With a replaceable battery, water resistance, dust resistance and a built-in speaker, AirTag will help you keep track of your things. Apple AirTag, $29

Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set (Photo: Amazon) This impact socket set is packed with both SAE and metric sockets, along with handy additions like an extension, adaptor and quick release ratchet. The 72-tooth count ratchet features a convenient quick-release button for effortless socket attachment and removal. With DirectTorque technology, this socket set ensures a firm grip and helps prevent fastener rounding. Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set, $50 (down from $105)

CGK Unlimited 4-piece king-size sheet set (Photo: Amazon) Get the quality of expensive sheets at a budget-friendly price. This set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all made of the highest quality double-brushed microfiber yarns. The sheets are incredibly soft, cool and breathable, making them perfect for any room in your home. The sheets have deep pockets and fit mattresses up to 16-inches tall. CGK Unlimited 4-piece king-size sheet set, $30 (down from $50)

Apple MagSafe charger (Photo: Amazon) You can finally get the wireless charger you want for less. This MagSafe Charger offers a seamless wireless charging experience. Its perfectly aligned magnets securely attach to iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, delivering faster wireless charging up to 15 watts. Additionally, it maintains compatibility with Qi charging, allowing you to wirelessly charge iPhone 8 or later models, or any AirPods that come with a wireless charging case. The charger features a one-meter USB-C cable for added convenience. Rated 4.5 stars. Apple MagSafe charger, $31 (down from $39)

Rosyclo unisex cloud slippers (Photo: Amazon) These shoes are going crazy viral for a reason: they're the cloud slippers you'll want to wear around the house, on the beach, at the park and practically everywhere. The 1.6-inch thick sole will provide ultimate comfort and support for your feet, and you'll feel like you're literally walking on a cloud while wearing them. They have excellent stability and shock absorption, too. See what all the fuss is about. And if you don't like the colors, don't worry -- there are 19 possible colors, available from a women's size 5.5/men's size 5 to a women's size 14.5/men's size 13.5. Rosyclo unisex cloud slippers, $24 (down from $40)

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches (Photo: Amazon) If you're having a pimple emergency, these zit patches can absorb pimple gunk in six to eight hours. They're made from medical-grade hydrocolloid, a gummy-like gel which helps heal wounds, absorbs pimple gunk and draws out pus from your pimple. Put a patch on top of your blemish or zit before going to sleep and wake up with clearer-looking skin. It will reduce or eliminate the pimples on your face overnight. You get 36 of them in each pack, ready to extract pus, help unclog pores and give you clearer skin. If you like to pick your skin (*guilty*) when you get blemishes, stop. Buy these instead. I bought some myself, skeptical, and it absolutely worked on one of the deep, painful zits I get on my chin right before my period. Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches, $10 (down from $13)

Carhartt men's loose fit heavyweight short-sleeve t-shirt (Photo: Amazon) Looking for a durable, heavy-duty T-shirt that can handle any tough job? Look no further than this Carhartt heavyweight tee. Unlike cheap shirts, this one is built to last. Designed to flatter all body types, it's a versatile option for anyone, regardless of gender. This 4.6-star-rated, 100% cotton tee features a chest pocket with a Carhartt label. It's available from sizes XS to 5XL -- including many options for tall sizes. "Carhartt T-shirts are a great buy. They last forever. The color remains good for years of washing, and they fit me perfectly," says an Amazon reviewer. "They're heavy enough to feel good wearing out (not flimsy like an undershirt), have the pocket I have become [used] to, and are just a great purchase. There is nothing that I don't like about these shirts." Carhartt men's loose fit heavyweight short-sleeve t-shirt, $20 and up

Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks (Photo: Amazon) With hardened, rough callouses or dry and flaky skin, it can be hard to get beach-ready feet. What if I told you there's a product that will give your feet a super-soft feeling -- without having to go get a pricy pedicure? Well, all you need is a Grace and Stella foot peel mask. And right now, you can get four of them on sale. Not only do the Grace and Stella foot masks contain the special blend of acids, but it's also vegan and free of parabens and sulfates. There are 17 natural fruit and vegetable extracts that help exfoliate the rough callouses and tough skin on your feet. If you don't love the product, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund. But with a deal like this, what do you have to lose? Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks, $6 (down from $30)

Crocs unisex adult classic clogs (Photo: Amazon) Over 400,000 five-star reviews can't be all wrong, can they? Each of these shoes is available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, with 31 colors available and size options ranging from size 2 men's/size 4 women's to size 17 men's/size 19 women's. The huge range of shoe sizes make this footwear perfect for everybody, so get them while they're on sale now. Crocs unisex adult classic clogs, $28 (down from $50)

Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts (Photo: Amazon) The Under Armour brand is beloved for a reason -- the tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft and feels natural. If you need shorts that wick away moisture during exercise, there's no better brand than Under Armour -- especially when these shorts are over 50% off, with an encased elastic waistband and an internal drawcord. There's a great range of size options, too, from XS to 5XL, which includes separate tall sizes. Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts, $17 (down from $30)

Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool (Photo: Amazon) Gua sha is an ancient practice from China, in which one takes a tool to scrape the skin in order to bring blood and vitality to the skin. People who use gua sha tools claim that it helps reduce inflammation, puffiness and even sinus pressure -- and that it could help fight off wrinkles and sagging skin. Either way, gua sha is becoming increasingly popular. Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool, $6 (down from $19)

EXQ Home silky satin pillowcases (Photo: Amazon) Get a pair of silky satin pillowcases for only $8. Satin can make a big difference when it comes to taming frizzy hair and avoiding pillow lines -- plus, these bedding essentials feel smooth and cool. These pillowcases have an envelope enclosure and will feel incredible when you lay down on them. At a price like this, you can afford to try them out. The pillowcases are available in 31 color options and in standard, queen, king and body pillow sizes. EXQ Home silky satin pillowcases, set of 2, $8 (down from $10)

