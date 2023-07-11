These Prime Day Deals at Amazon Will Blow Your Mind, and They're All Under $50
Prime Day deals under $50 on top brands? Yes, please. Shop now before prices go back up.
Get excited! There are huge savings to be had during Amazon Prime Day. The retailer is currently offering big discounts on top products in tech, home goods, entertainment, kitchen essentials, clothing, footwear and more. But what if you have a small budget? No worries -- Prime Day 2023 isn't just for big-ticket items. There are already great deals on items under $50 at Amazon today!
Top Prime Day deals under $50:
-
Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set, $50 (down from $105)
-
Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set, $40 (down from $95)
And these items aren't just generic, they're trusted brands such as Sony, Apple, Dewalt, Carhartt, Pyrex, Under Armour, Crocs and Colgate. If you want to go on a shopping spree but don't have a lot of extra money to spend, check out these Prime Day offers from Amazon.
But if you really want to take advantage of these great offers, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Trust us, you don't want to miss out on these offers coming down the pipeline for Prime Day, which lasts until 11:59 p.m. PDT on July 12. It's not too late to join if you haven't already.Get Amazon Prime for $15 a month
Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set
An upright 20-inch suitcase and and a 13.5-inch tote bag is all you need for a weekend getaway. This luggage set from Rockland has an ergonomic padded top and side grip handles, and also a telescoping handle, inline skate wheels and a stability bar. Plus, they're fully lined.
Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set, $40 (down from $95)$40 at Amazon prevnext
LifeStraw personal water filter
This drinking straw -- perfect for camping, hiking and emergency preparedness -- can remove 99% of waterborne bacteria, including salmonella and E. Coli, and 99% of waterborne parasites and microplastics. All claims are verified by science-backed laboratories, and each straw can provide 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water with proper use and maintenance.
LifeStraw personal water filter, $12 (down from $20)12 at Amazon prevnext
Microsoft 365 Personal (Office) + $10 Amazon gift card
Here's a special deal: right now you can get a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal (which includes the Microsoft Office suite) for $50, and they'll even toss in a $10 Amazon gift card. This is a great Prime Day deal.
Microsoft 365 Personal (Office) + $10 Amazon gift card, $50 (reduced from $80)
Sony ZX Series wired on-ear headphones
If you want a pair of headphones without any fuss, check out this pair from Sony. They're lightweight, store easily and have an audio range of 12 hertz to 22 kilohertz. The cushioned earpads make the headphones extra comfortable, too. Right now, they're 50% off.
Sony ZX Series wired on-ear headphones, $10 (down from $20)$10 at Amazon prevnext
Dewalt 20V Max LED work light
Let there be light! If you need a reliable and adaptable flashlight choose the Dewalt 20V Max with LED lights. It offers brighter visibility, thanks to increased lumens, and comes with a handy pivoting head and hands-free capabilities. When paired with lithium batteries, it can provide up to 11 hours of light.
Dewalt 20V Max LED work light, $38 (down from $84)$38 at Amazon prevnext
Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush kit
Hum by Colgate connects to an app via Bluetooth to track your dental care. The handle is unique (and designed by experts) while the toothbrush itself offers two powerful modes, and it's all battery-powered to boot. This kit includes an electric adult toothbrush, a charger, a carrying case and a refill brush head. Right now, it's all on sale.
Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush kit, $33 (down from $80)$33 at Amazon prevnext
Hamilton Beach Power Elite wave action blender
This smoothie blender boasts a powerful blending performance with 700 watts of peak blending power and stainless-steel Ice Sabre blades. It's perfect for making smoothies, protein shakes, frozen drinks and more.
Hamilton Beach Power Elite wave action blender, $30 (reduced from $40)
Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey hammock pool float
This isn't a typical pool float. This is a water hammock, and you can use it in four different ways as seen above. This is the ultimate multi-purpose leisure tool.
Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey hammock pool float, $12 (down from $13)$12 at Amazon prevnext
Pyrex 17.5-ounce color-changing glass water bottle
This Pyrex water bottle is a reliable, reusable and eco-friendly glass bottle. It has a shatterproof silicone safety wall and a leakproof lock cap. The color-changing design adds style, and it's convenient for on-the-go use with a leakproof lid and carry handle. If you don't like this design, there are many designs available all with Pyrex's color-changing technology.
Pyrex 17.5-ounce color-changing glass water bottle, $13 (down from $25)$13 at Amazon prevnext
Apple AirTag
Track and find your belongings effortlessly with Apple AirTag's Bluetooth and Precision Finding technology. Set it up in a tap and enjoy peace of mind during your travels. With a replaceable battery, water resistance, dust resistance and a built-in speaker, AirTag will help you keep track of your things.$29 at Amazon prevnext
Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set
This impact socket set is packed with both SAE and metric sockets, along with handy additions like an extension, adaptor and quick release ratchet. The 72-tooth count ratchet features a convenient quick-release button for effortless socket attachment and removal. With DirectTorque technology, this socket set ensures a firm grip and helps prevent fastener rounding.
Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set, $50 (down from $105)$50 at Amazon prevnext
Sun Bum mineral SPF 50 sunscreen lotion
This natural, zinc-based mineral broad-spectrum sunscreen provides SPF 50 protection from UVA and UVB rays. Apply liberally, wait 15 minutes before sun exposure, and then reapply every 80 minutes or so if you're sweating or swimming.
Sun Bum mineral SPF 50 sunscreen lotion, $12 (down from $17)12 at Amazon prevnext
CGK Unlimited 4-piece king-size sheet set
Get the quality of expensive sheets at a budget-friendly price.
This set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all made of the highest quality double-brushed microfiber yarns. The sheets are incredibly soft, cool and breathable, making them perfect for any room in your home. The sheets have deep pockets and fit mattresses up to 16-inches tall.
CGK Unlimited 4-piece king-size sheet set, $30 (down from $50)
Apple MagSafe charger
You can finally get the wireless charger you want for less. This MagSafe Charger offers a seamless wireless charging experience. Its perfectly aligned magnets securely attach to iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, delivering faster wireless charging up to 15 watts. Additionally, it maintains compatibility with Qi charging, allowing you to wirelessly charge iPhone 8 or later models, or any AirPods that come with a wireless charging case. The charger features a one-meter USB-C cable for added convenience. Rated 4.5 stars.
Apple MagSafe charger, $31 (down from $39)31 at Amazon prevnext
Rosyclo unisex cloud slippers
These shoes are going crazy viral for a reason: they're the cloud slippers you'll want to wear around the house, on the beach, at the park and practically everywhere. The 1.6-inch thick sole will provide ultimate comfort and support for your feet, and you'll feel like you're literally walking on a cloud while wearing them. They have excellent stability and shock absorption, too. See what all the fuss is about.
And if you don't like the colors, don't worry -- there are 19 possible colors, available from a women's size 5.5/men's size 5 to a women's size 14.5/men's size 13.5.
Rosyclo unisex cloud slippers, $24 (down from $40)
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches
If you're having a pimple emergency, these zit patches can absorb pimple gunk in six to eight hours. They're made from medical-grade hydrocolloid, a gummy-like gel which helps heal wounds, absorbs pimple gunk and draws out pus from your pimple. Put a patch on top of your blemish or zit before going to sleep and wake up with clearer-looking skin. It will reduce or eliminate the pimples on your face overnight.
You get 36 of them in each pack, ready to extract pus, help unclog pores and give you clearer skin. If you like to pick your skin (*guilty*) when you get blemishes, stop. Buy these instead. I bought some myself, skeptical, and it absolutely worked on one of the deep, painful zits I get on my chin right before my period.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches, $10 (down from $13)$10 at Amazon prevnext
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
The best place to get The Super Mario Bros. Movie is at Amazon. You can get a hard copy or a digital copy right now that will stay in your Prime Video library forever. There are so many options on Amazon, too. The digital formats are available in standard definition, high definition or ultra-high definition, while the hard-copy formats are available in Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K. Don't miss out on all the video game nostalgia from this Nintendo Classic.
Watch the digital copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Prime Video, $13 (reduced from $20)$13 at Prime Video
Get a 4K copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Amazon, $30$30 at Amazon
Get a Blu-Ray copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Amazon, $25$25 at Amazon
Pre-order a DVD copy of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Amazon, $16 (down from $20)$16 at Amazon prevnext
Carhartt men's loose fit heavyweight short-sleeve t-shirt
Looking for a durable, heavy-duty T-shirt that can handle any tough job? Look no further than this Carhartt heavyweight tee. Unlike cheap shirts, this one is built to last. Designed to flatter all body types, it's a versatile option for anyone, regardless of gender. This 4.6-star-rated, 100% cotton tee features a chest pocket with a Carhartt label. It's available from sizes XS to 5XL -- including many options for tall sizes.
"Carhartt T-shirts are a great buy. They last forever. The color remains good for years of washing, and they fit me perfectly," says an Amazon reviewer. "They're heavy enough to feel good wearing out (not flimsy like an undershirt), have the pocket I have become [used] to, and are just a great purchase. There is nothing that I don't like about these shirts."
Carhartt men's loose fit heavyweight short-sleeve t-shirt, $20 and up$20 and up prevnext
Eomenie women's cutout high-waisted bathing suit
Make a statement with this trendy swimsuit! Its cutout design, adjustable straps and flattering fit will boost your confidence. With slimming tummy control panels and a high-quality nylon-spandex blend, it's worth every penny at $36.
Eomenie women's cutout high-waisted bathing suit, $36 (down from $40)$36 at Amazon prevnext
Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks
With hardened, rough callouses or dry and flaky skin, it can be hard to get beach-ready feet. What if I told you there's a product that will give your feet a super-soft feeling -- without having to go get a pricy pedicure? Well, all you need is a Grace and Stella foot peel mask. And right now, you can get four of them on sale.
Not only do the Grace and Stella foot masks contain the special blend of acids, but it's also vegan and free of parabens and sulfates. There are 17 natural fruit and vegetable extracts that help exfoliate the rough callouses and tough skin on your feet. If you don't love the product, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund. But with a deal like this, what do you have to lose?
Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks, $6 (down from $30)$6 at Amazon prevnext
Crocs unisex adult classic clogs
Over 400,000 five-star reviews can't be all wrong, can they?
Each of these shoes is available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, with 31 colors available and size options ranging from size 2 men's/size 4 women's to size 17 men's/size 19 women's. The huge range of shoe sizes make this footwear perfect for everybody, so get them while they're on sale now.
Crocs unisex adult classic clogs, $28 (down from $50)$28 at Amazon prevnext
Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts
The Under Armour brand is beloved for a reason -- the tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft and feels natural. If you need shorts that wick away moisture during exercise, there's no better brand than Under Armour -- especially when these shorts are over 50% off, with an encased elastic waistband and an internal drawcord.
There's a great range of size options, too, from XS to 5XL, which includes separate tall sizes.
Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts, $17 (down from $30)$17 at Amazon prevnext
Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool
Gua sha is an ancient practice from China, in which one takes a tool to scrape the skin in order to bring blood and vitality to the skin. People who use gua sha tools claim that it helps reduce inflammation, puffiness and even sinus pressure -- and that it could help fight off wrinkles and sagging skin. Either way, gua sha is becoming increasingly popular.
Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool, $6 (down from $19)$6 at Amazon prevnext
EXQ Home silky satin pillowcases
Get a pair of silky satin pillowcases for only $8. Satin can make a big difference when it comes to taming frizzy hair and avoiding pillow lines -- plus, these bedding essentials feel smooth and cool. These pillowcases have an envelope enclosure and will feel incredible when you lay down on them. At a price like this, you can afford to try them out. The pillowcases are available in 31 color options and in standard, queen, king and body pillow sizes.
EXQ Home silky satin pillowcases, set of 2, $8 (down from $10)
KitchenAid 2-count ribbed soft silicone oven mitt set
These cute and durable mitts protect your hands from heat up to 500-degrees Fahrenheit, and they're way cooler than typical cloth oven mitts. They're waterproof, slip-resistant and come in a set of two. The 100% cotton cuff and polyester lining inside the silicone mitts provide extra comfort and protection.
KitchenAid 2-count ribbed soft silicone oven mitt set, $17 (down from $35)$17 at Amazon prevnext
Potaroma Flopping Fish cat toy with silvervine and catnip
This is a pet item I own personally, and I was so excited to see it on sale that I might buy another one. You charge the fish with a USB charger (one is included, but we lost ours, so I can attest that any USB charger will work), and it comes with a pouch of silvervine and catnip to put inside the fish's belly. (Silvervine is another cat-friendly herb that they love, in case you've never heard of it.) The battery lasts for hours.
Then, at each movement, the fish starts flopping around -- just like a real fish. Our black cat, Salem, goes absolutely nuts for it. He has never gotten tired of it yet, and it's by far his favorite cat toy. If your cat pounces on it, it will start moving. This is the carp model, but you can also get this toy in clownfish, rainbow trout or red carp versions.
Potaroma Flopping Fish cat toy with silvervine and catnip, $11 (originally $20)$11 at Amazon prev