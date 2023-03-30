Walmart Deal: You Won't Believe How Comfy (and Cheap) These New The Pioneer Woman Pajamas Are

The Pioneer Woman gathered neck knit sleep gown with pockets (Photo: Walmart) Yes, pockets! If you're lounging around the house, you might want somewhere to keep your phone, right? No need to get dressed into "real clothes" when you have this sleep gown that drapes over your silhouette with a relaxed fit. The soft, brushed-knit design means you probably won't want to take this off when you get up. Plus, the gathered front neckline has self-ties and cute tassels at the end. Available in scarlet or mineral black, from sizes S to 3X. The Pioneer Woman gathered neck knit sleep gown with pockets, $20 $20 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman 2-piece knit camisole and shorts pajama set (Photo: Walmart) This one's a little bit sexy and a little bit sporty. With wide, plush, elastic straps at the shoulders and a gathered neckline with tassels (there are never enough tassels) the set comes with one camisole and one pair of shorts. You can rest in complete luxury wearing these. Available in black, cream, deep lake and mango colors, from sizes S to 3X. The Pioneer Woman 2-piece knit camisole and shorts pajama set, $20 $20 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman print knit sleep gown (Photo: Walmart) This is a mid-length nightie made of soft knit fabric with an A-line silhouette and side slits at the hem. With fun patterns like this, you'll look forward to going to bed each night and waking up each morning. The nightgown is available in antique teal, black onyx and harlow patterns, from sizes S to 4X. The Pioneer Woman print knit sleep gown, $12 (down from $17) $12 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman print matte satin sleep shirt (Photo: Walmart) If you're more of a "sleep in a t-shirt" kind of person, you can still do that -- but in a way cozier outfit -- with this satin sleep shirt. It's a menswear-inspired button-down shirt with long sleeves and a roomy fit throughout. The matte satin will lull you to sleep for sure. The shirt is available in black onyx, fuchsia petal, harlow and nightwind patterns, from sizes S to 4X. The Pioneer Woman print matte satin sleep shirt, $14 (reduced from $20) $14 at Walmart prevnext