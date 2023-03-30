Walmart Deal: You Won't Believe How Comfy (and Cheap) These New The Pioneer Woman Pajamas Are
Are you sick of wearing the same ol' sweatpants and t-shirt to bed each night? Somewhere between uncomfortable lingerie and that ragged, old concert tee, you can find colorful, cute, cozy pajamas, loungewear, robes and nightgowns from -- who else but -- The Pioneer Woman at Walmart.
Our faves:
- The Pioneer Woman 2-piece long sleeve top with lace and pants pajama set, $23
- The Pioneer Woman 2-piece knit camisole and shorts pajama set, $20
- The Pioneer Woman print matte satin sleep shirt, $14 (reduced from $20)
We love Food Network star Ree Drummond's clothing picks from her lifestyle brand, The Pioneer Woman, at Walmart. She's especially known for her kitchen essentials, home appliances, dinnerware, and gardening supplies. But these pajamas are full of floral patterns, bright colors, soft materials and great style.
If you want to see even more apparel from The Pioneer Woman, check out her latest spring fashion styles for 2023. You can get an entire new outfit for under $40.
The Pioneer Woman ruffle sleeves and hem robe
How cute is the ruffle hem and sleeve design on this knee-length robe? Made of a lightweight challis fabric, the robe has a tie closure. It's available in cream (pictured here) and a deep lake pattern, from sizes S to 3X.
The Pioneer Woman ruffle sleeves and hem robe, $20$20 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman gathered neck knit sleep gown with pockets
Yes, pockets! If you're lounging around the house, you might want somewhere to keep your phone, right? No need to get dressed into "real clothes" when you have this sleep gown that drapes over your silhouette with a relaxed fit. The soft, brushed-knit design means you probably won't want to take this off when you get up. Plus, the gathered front neckline has self-ties and cute tassels at the end.
Available in scarlet or mineral black, from sizes S to 3X.
The Pioneer Woman gathered neck knit sleep gown with pockets, $20$20 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman 2-piece knit camisole and shorts pajama set
This one's a little bit sexy and a little bit sporty. With wide, plush, elastic straps at the shoulders and a gathered neckline with tassels (there are never enough tassels) the set comes with one camisole and one pair of shorts. You can rest in complete luxury wearing these.
Available in black, cream, deep lake and mango colors, from sizes S to 3X.
The Pioneer Woman 2-piece knit camisole and shorts pajama set, $20$20 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman print knit sleep gown
This is a mid-length nightie made of soft knit fabric with an A-line silhouette and side slits at the hem. With fun patterns like this, you'll look forward to going to bed each night and waking up each morning.
The nightgown is available in antique teal, black onyx and harlow patterns, from sizes S to 4X.
The Pioneer Woman print knit sleep gown, $12 (down from $17)$12 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman 2-piece solid top and print pants pajama set
With a scoop neck on the 3/4-sleeve, solid top and baggy, cropped-length print pants to match, this will be your new favorite pair of pajamas. They're made of soft-stretch fabric and have a loose fit.
Available in antique deal, fuchsia petal and nightwind patterns from sizes S to 4X.
The Pioneer Woman 2-piece solid top and print pants pajama set, $14 (down from $20)$14 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman print matte satin sleep shirt
If you're more of a "sleep in a t-shirt" kind of person, you can still do that -- but in a way cozier outfit -- with this satin sleep shirt. It's a menswear-inspired button-down shirt with long sleeves and a roomy fit throughout. The matte satin will lull you to sleep for sure.
The shirt is available in black onyx, fuchsia petal, harlow and nightwind patterns, from sizes S to 4X.
The Pioneer Woman print matte satin sleep shirt, $14 (reduced from $20)$14 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman print matte satin robe
The robe has elbow-length kimono sleeves, a wrap-front enclosure and an interior tie with a removable self belt. This is the perfect thing for lazy mornings when you can relax and drink coffee on the front porch.
The robe is available in black onyx, fuchsia petal, harlow and nightwind patterns, from sizes S to 4X.
The Pioneer Woman print matte satin robe, $14 (lowered from $20)$14 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman 2-piece long sleeve top with lace and pants pajama set
This romantic pair of pajamas with lace cuffs and a hem will feel silky smooth on your body. The pants have a wide hem, and the pullover long-sleeve top with a V-neckline looks flattering on any body.
Available in begonia bloom, floral stencil, lilac feather toile and primrose floral patterns from sizes S to 3X.
The Pioneer Woman 2-piece long sleeve top with lace and pants pajama set, $23$23 at Walmart prev