Everything Coming to Paramount+ When It Launches March 4th

Paramount+ is beginning to take shape as new content for the streaming service is announced. ViacomCBS' in-house streaming service, CBS All Access, will rebrand as Paramount+ on March 4, bringing new original content and old content from its various brands together. Some of the biggest announcements have already been made. Paramount+ launches in about a month, and ViacomCBS will be releasing new information about its catalog on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Until then, there is plenty to explore already. Under the recently re-merged ViacomCBS umbrella are entertainment brands like MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET and the Smithsonian Channel. All will be represented on Paramount+. CBS All Access was the first over-the-top (OTT) streaming service offered by an American broadcast network, paving the way for the so-called "streaming wars" that have followed. Over the last few years, it has drawn some fans in with original content not available anywhere else and put a prestige TV budget behind network favorites like Star Trek. By all appearances, that streak will carry on at Paramount+. So far, many release dates remain up in the air, and there are likely some big announcements coming later this month. For now, here is everything we know is coming to Paramount+ when it launches in March.

SpongeBob SquarePants (Photo: Paramount+ 2021 CBS Interactive, Inc.) When Paramount+ launches on Thursday, March 4, it will also host the premiere of two new SpongeBob SquarePants projects. The first is the long-awaited feature The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, while the other is a new original series called Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. Both productions will be available to Paramount+ subscribers, although the movie will also be available on digital stores. Kamp Koral will premiere with six episodes to start, and another seven will premiere later on.

The Real Criminal Minds (Photo: CBS) Paramount+ is also launching a new true crime docuseries called The Real Criminal Minds. The title is an allusion to the beloved CBS police procedural Criminal Minds, which ended last year after 15 seasons. So far, there is no release date for the series, and it is not clear how much it will have to do with its namesake.

MTV's Behind the Music — The Top 40 Two reboots are on the Paramount+ roster, one of them being MTV's Behind the Music. The new series will be called MTV's Behind the Music — The Top 40. Beyond that, little is known about the project.

The Game The other reboot comes from BET, and will be a fresh take on on the sitcom The Game. The series was a fan-favorite for three seasons from 2006 to 2009, and some thought it was cut off too soon. There is no release date for the series yet.

Lioness Start streaming with Paramount+ on March 4. — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 3, 2021 Lioness is a new original series coming to Paramount+, created by screenwriter Taylor Sheridan. The show is a spy drama, and expectations are high after Sheridan's success on Yellowstone and Sicario. There is no premiere date for the series yet.

The Offer One of the first projects announced for Paramount+ was The Offer, a 10-episode limited series about the making of The Godfather. The dramatization originally starred Armie Hammer, though he stepped down from the project amid personal controversy last week. So far, it is not clear who will replace Hammer, nor when the project might premiere.