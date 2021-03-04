Paramount+ Prices, Movies, Shows and Everything You Need to Know About the CBS All Access Rebrand

✖

Paramount+, the new streaming service from ViacomCBS, replaces the previous CBS All Access app. Promising "live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment," the rebranding is part of the service’s expansion to feature content from ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of broadcast, news, sports and entertainment brands.

Current subscribers of CBS All Access will be automatically transitioned to Paramount+ starting Thursday. If you are not a current subscriber but still want to stream your live, local CBS station for free, you can use the new CBS app with your TV provider account. That new app will be available to download starting today.

What Live Sports Are on Paramount+?

Paramount+ will stream more than 1,000 live sporting events per year. Sports available for streaming on Paramount+ include soccer, NFL football, PGA Tour — including the Masters Tournament and NCAA College Basketball, along with the March Madness Tournament. Soccer coverage includes the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), UEFA Champions League, Europa League and will soon include the Argentina Primera División and Brazilian Série A, the UEFA Europa Conference League and select CONCACAF matches – including the U.S. National Teams.

Live News and Weather

Paramount+ also carries a variety of news from the award-winning CBS News team. National news programs like the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell, CBS This Morning, Face the Nation and more will be available live and on-demand. Breaking news coverage will be available 24/7 from CBSN and local news and weather broadcasts from over 200 affiliates. Paramount+ will also be the new streaming home to CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, each offering unique 24/7 coverage of the world.

TV Shows and Paramount+ Original Series

At launch, Paramount+ will have over 30,000 episodes from across the ViacomCBS stations, including MTV, Comedy Central, BET and Smithsonian Channel. Popular programs and family favorites will be available to stream on day one. The library will feature 7,000 episodes of kids' programming, including many Nickelodeon favorites, 6,000 comedy episodes featured on CBS, Comedy Central and more, and over 5,000 reality television episodes from The Real World to Survivor.

New Series and Movies Coming to Paramount+

Paramount+ will also debut several new TV series. This year alone, the service is promising 36 new, original series, including a new Criminal Minds series, Halo - based on the iconic Xbox video games, Frasier starring Kelsey Grammer, and Kamp Koral — the first SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff. Paramount+ will also debut original news series, including 60 Minutes+ and the new 48 Hours docuseries The Lie Detector.

CBS All Access Original shows will still be available on Paramount+. Three original Star Trek series and The Good Fight will be available and the eighth season of the original comedy series No Activity will premiere on April 8.

At launch, Paramount+ will feature 2,500 movies - both new and classics - from the Paramount movie studios. Favorite series like Mission Impossible and Indiana Jones to classics like The Godfather, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and Roman Holiday, Paramount's huge library of films covers decades of movies and documentaries.

Last week, the studio announced that some upcoming movies would go to the Paramount+ streaming service between 35 and 45 days after they debut in theaters. This includes big blockbusters coming up like A Quiet Place Part II, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7.

Paramount+ Cost and Subscription Levels

Paramount+ is offered in two subscriptions, premium and ad-supported. Premium is commercial-free at $9.99/month. An ad-supported tier priced at $4.99 will launch in June. At that time, the current $5.99 plan will no longer be available for new users, but existing CBS All Access users will maintain grandfathered access.

The new base tier will feature a compelling offering of exciting Paramount+ originals, marquee sports content including championship-level soccer and NFL programming, breaking news through CBSN, and an extraordinary collection of content, including the full suite of current and library CBS shows available on demand. Only the Premium package will give subscribers the extra advantage of 4K, Dolby, HD and mobile downloads.

Paramount+ is available for most devices and platforms, including mobile devices, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and certain smart TVs. If you're not currently a subscriber, you can sign up directly at ParamountPlus.com.