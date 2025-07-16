‘Our Job is Not to Outdo Ourselves’: ‘The Pitt’ Star Noah Wyle Teases Season 2

Noah Wyle is sharing details about the upcoming second season of The Pitt.

The Emmy-nominated drama is in production for Season 2, which is expected to premiere in January 2026 on HBO Max.

A few details about the new season have previously been revealed, such as that it will take place over the Fourth of July weekend, 10 months after Season 1. When The Pitt premiered in January, it became an instant hit. The series, created by R. Scott Gemmill, follows emergency department staff at a hospital in Pittsburgh over the course of a 15-hour shift, with each episode covering approximately one hour of said shift. Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, with The Pitt nabbing 13 nominations, including Best Drama Series. So there’s a lot to think about when it comes to exceeding expectations for Season 2.

Photograph by John Johnson/Max

“It’s one of those things where you get in the room and you have a successful first season,” Wyle, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series, told Deadline. “Do we go bigger and better and louder and faster? Our job is not to outdo ourselves. Our job is to do ourselves. So think about what worked the first time and do it again. Don’t think about raising a bar on yourself.”

“You don’t have to play by the rules we’ve established,” he continued. “Be faithful to the characters. We introduce the world to take the story that much further. So that’s kind of what our discipline’s been. There are exciting things that will happen, but it shouldn’t feel like we need to come out the gate with a bang to get attention. I think we’ll just tell another story.”

Photograph by Warrick Page/Max

Along with Wyle, the cast also includes Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, and Shabana Azeez. LaNasa was nominated for the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, while Shawn Hatosy was nominated for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Meanwhile, Tracy Ifeachor has exited ahead of Season 2 due to a creative decision.

As of now, a premiere date for The Pitt Season 2 has not been announced, but as production continues, more information will likely drop over the coming months. For now, the 15-episode first season is streaming on HBO Max.