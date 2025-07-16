‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

Stranger Things may be nearing its end, but the battle for Hawkins is just beginning.

Netflix on Wednesday released a new teaser trailer for Stranger Things Season 5, the final season of creators Matt and Ross Duffer’s hit horror sci-fi drama that will see the Hawkins heroes battling Vecna from the Upside Down.

The fifth and final season is set to release across three parts beginning this fall, with the first four episodes debuting on Wednesday, Nov. 26, the day before Thanksgiving. Volume 2, consisting of three episodes, will debut on Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 25, followed by the series finale on New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 31. All episodes are set to debut at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

The upcoming season is being described as the “biggest and most ambitious season yet,” and is composed of what, according to Ross Duffer, is essentially “eight blockbuster movies” that tell “our most personal story” yet. Teasing the upcoming season, Matt Duffer added that “Season 5 will be big and epic. There’s no time for a ramp-up. It’s going to be intense from beginning to end.”

Picking up a year after the devastating events of the Season 4 finale, Season 5 is set in the fall of 1987, during a time when “Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna,” per the official synopsis.

“But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread,” the synopsis continues. “The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Stranger Things Season 5 brings back Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Amybeth McNulty (Vickie).

Nell Fisher joins the cast as Holly Wheeler, Mike and Nancy’s younger sister, formerly played by twins Tinsley and Anniston Price. Linda Hamilton, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux also star in new roles.

Stranger Things Season 5 premieres on Netflix this fall. The first four seasons are available to stream.