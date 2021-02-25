Paramount+ Price: How Much Does It Cost and What to Know About New Streaming Service

✖

ViacomCBS is gearing up to launch the new streaming service Paramount+ next month, which you can subscribe to with a free trial by clicking here. A rebranded and expanded CBS All Access, the streaming service is scheduled to debut on March 4 and will mark a major new competitor in the ongoing streaming wars as it brings together Epix, live news and sports, programming from MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS, and other ViacomCBS networks. As entertainment lovers eagerly await the debut, how much does Paramount+ cost?

At launch, Paramount+ will offer two separate subscription tiers – a cheaper ad-supported plan and a pricier ad-free plan. The ad-supporter tier will cost $4.99 per month, which is a full $1 cheaper than the current ad-supported CBS All Access subscription price but will have "way more content." The second tier, which will allow subscribers to view content without ad interruptions, is set to cost $9.99 per month. As ViacomCBS prepares for launch, it is celebrating the new streaming service by offering megadeals on subscription prices, meaning would-be subscribers have the opportunity to sign up for less. Currently, the company is offering subscribers who sign up for a CBS All Access annual plan a 50% discount for the first 12 months with the discount code "PARAMOUNTPLUS" at checkout Regular annual pricing for the service is $59.99/year with ads and $99.99/year without ads.

Whichever subscription tier you chose, it will be a massive deal considering the expansive library the streaming service will have. At launch, Paramount+ will have a library of more than 30,000 TV episodes and more than 2,500 movies. Along with plans to present more than 1,000 live sporting events annually, the streamer will to premiere 36 original series throughout its first year, with plans to add a new reality show to the series every month in 2021. The expansive library includes titles from CBS (including CBS News and CBS Sports) and cable network brands Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central and Smithsonian Channel, with movies from Paramount Pictures, MGM and other studios.

Among the exclusive titles subscribers will be able to watch is Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Yellowstone spinoff, 6666, which will focus on the Four Sixes ranch in West Texas. Subscribers will also be treated to a Criminal Minds spinoff. Other titles include an adaptation of the Xbox game franchise Halo, as well as series adaptations of films like The Italian Job and Fatal Attraction. On the movie front, the streaming service will stream newly-released movies, including A Quiet Place Part II and Mission: Impossible 7, 30-45 days after their theatrical releases. Paramount+ will also be the home of several exclusive films, with the streamer making a push into the horror genre with a Paranormal Activity sequel and a Pet Sematary prequel.

Paramount+ will be available on Thursday, March 4. Subscribers who sign up early will get 50% off of their first year. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.