'Workaholics' Movie in the Works at Paramount+

Workaholics fans will be thrilled to learn that their favorite characters are coming back in the form of a film! The fan-favorite series that premiered and aired on Comedy Central ended in 2017 and will be making a comeback. The hilarious cast that included Blake Anderson (Blake Henderson), Adam Devine (Adam DeMamp) and Anders Holm (Anders Holmvik) are all expected to return for the movie according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The exciting news comes after it was announced that Paramount Pictures and EPIX announced a partnership that includes an extension of their existing U.S. pay TV output deal on "mutually beneficial terms," according to Deadline. "We are thrilled to be extending and expanding this relationship with Epix, one of our most valued partners," Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, said in a statement. "Together, we will continue to elevate the consumer experience and bring audiences better entertainment options than ever before."

Paramount+ will start streaming on March 4 (which can be done so here for a free trial) and will gain access to theatrical films licensed to Epix from Paramount pictures, as well as, from other studios in the coming months. "We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Paramount Pictures, and look forward to continuing to bring its quality film slate to EPIX audiences," Michael Wright, President of EPIX said in a statement. EPIX launched in 2009 and has become to tap premium cable network. The success has led to secondary channels such as Epix 2 and EPIX Hits and notable original series such as Pennyworth and Godfather of Harlem.

Another exciting comeback fans can expect is Inside Amy Schumer after the show's last season aired in 2016. The actress was under contract for her fifth season but stopped after four to pursue other opportunities like writing her book and to venture into new projects. Paramount+ will be an upgrade of CBS All Access. It will include live news and sports content, along with on-demand programming from MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS and other ViacomCBS networks. "We're accelerating our plans for an expanded subscription service, building off CBS All Access, with major changes coming this summer, as we track towards the rebrand and relaunch of a transformed product," ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said last year.

"Audiences want entertainment on demand and news, sports and live events, We'll be the service that gives them what they want, how they want it, all in one place, and at a great value." PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.